Josh Hokit will be UFC world champion by the end of 2026, says MMA analyst

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Josh Hokit has what it takes to become UFC world heavyweight champion by the end of the year.

As we know, Josh Hokit has exploded into life since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his most recent outing, he was able to gut out a tremendous win over veteran Curtis Blaydes, proving to the masses that he has what it takes to cause some serious problems in the top five of the heavyweight division.

For his next trick, Josh Hokit will try and make an impact on the UFC White House card when he meets Derrick Lewis in the cage as part of UFC Freedom 250. If he can get the job done there, few will deny that he has earned the right to at least be considered for a title shot.

In a recent video on his channel, Chael Sonnen had some pretty interesting remarks regarding Josh Hokit’s immediate future in the sport.

Chael Sonnen’s massive Josh Hokit prediction

“At the end of 2026, Josh Hokit will be the UFC heavyweight champion,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Now, how do we get there? It’s very unclear right now if Tom (Aspinall) is going to fight or not. I am a Tom supporter. I only know what I’m told. Tom is now paying Eddie Hearn for his advice. Tom wants Eddie’s advice and he values his advice so much that he’s willing to pay for it.

“Eddie’s advice, publicly to Tom, is: Don’t fight. That is a tremendous problem. … So what is Tom going to do? If I’m putting the belt, by the end of the year, around Hokit, I understand that Tom holds it and Alex Pereira is going to have the first crack at that. It’s an interesting spot for how do we even get the matches done. But if we do in fact, get the matches done, ‘Hokster’ is going to be the heavyweight champion.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you believe this is even plausible, there is absolutely no denying that Hokit is one of the most exciting prospects to come through the UFC in recent memory.