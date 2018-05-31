UFC Rankings Update: Darren Till Soars Following Controversial Win

Darren Till has completed a massive rise up the rankings, but it’s sure to be controversial.

The 25-year-old future star won a close and controversial unanimous decision over former title contender Stephen Thompson in the main event of last weekend’s (Sun. May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool, a fight that’s largely dominated recent MMA headlines for its head-scratching result.

It was a bout short on much relevant action following a ton of hype for the UFC’s debut in Liverpool, yet many questioned if Till truly deserved the victory overall, as he lacked many clear moments of offense. Two 49-46 scores in his favor were egregious if we’re honest, and many prominent MMA personalities have weighed in with the same opinion more or less.

However, that apparently doesn’t matter to the media members who vote on the official UFC rankings. Previous No. 8 Till rose a ridiculous six spots to No. 2 on the latest update, jumping him ahead of previous No. 3 Colby Covington, who will meet Rafael dos Anjos for the interim belt at June 9’s UFC 225, following a highly debatable decision in a fight that certainly didn’t deliver on the sizable buzz it brought.

The contentious victory also had a cascading effect on much of the Top 10 at 170 pounds, with Thompson dropping two spots to No. 3, Robbie Lawler dropping two spots to No. 5, Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia dropping one spot apiece to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, and Jorge Masvidal falling two spots to No. 9. Neil Magny rose one spot to No. 8 for his TKO win against short-notice replacement Craig White in the UFC Liverpool co-main event.

In other rankings movement, the middleweight division saw a decent shakeup after Michael Bisping somewhat surprisingly announced his retirement this week.

Do you agree with Till’s massive rise for his not-so-impressive ‘win’?

Check out the full updated rankings via UFC.com here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Conor McGregor

3 Stipe Miocic

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Brandon Moreno

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Mirsad Bektic

12 Zabit Magomedsharipov

13 Myles Jury

14 Dooho Choi

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Rafael Dos Anjos +1

2 Darren Till +6

3 Stephen Thompson -2

4 Colby Covington -1

5 Robbie Lawler -2

6 Kamaru Usman -1

7 Demian Maia -1

8 Neil Magny +1

9 Jorge Masvidal -2

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Leon Edwards +1

14 Alex Oliveira -1

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson +1

7 David Branch +1

8 Lyoto Machida +1

8 Brad Tavares +1

10 Uriah Hall +1

11 Antonio Carlos Junior +1

12 Thiago Santos

13 Paulo Costa +1

14 Elias Theodorou +1

15 Krzysztof Jotko *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Dominick Reyes

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Gian Villante

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis +1

6 Mark Hunt +1

7 Junior Dos Santos +8

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Justin Willis

15 Junior Albini *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Gillian Robertson *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg +3

12 Irene Aldana -1

13 Lucie Pudilova -1

14 Sarah Moras -1

15 Gina Mazany