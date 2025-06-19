Alexandre Pantoja Demands Top 3 P4P Spot: “I’ve Done More Than Jon Jones This Year”

The UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings have long been a lightning rod for debate, and Alexandre Pantoja is the latest champion to spark a storm. The flyweight kingpin is not shy about expressing his frustration with the current system, which sees him ranked at a modest #10 despite a dominant run and multiple title defenses. \

Alexandre Pantoja Slams Jon Jones over UFC P4P

Alexandre Pantoja’s argument is simple: the pound-for-pound list should reflect who is actually doing the most work in the cage. The UFC’s current system, which compares fighters across weight classes as if they were the same size, is often criticized for being subjective, with marketability and star power sometimes trumping pure performance.

Alexandre Pantoja explained, while speaking in an interview with Stake, he said:

“I’m not going to lie, I think the big measurement for this should be if you have the belt. If you have the belt, you get 50 points, one title defense and you get maybe 50 more. I don’t know how they judge the ranking, but at the end of the day, it should be about who is the best fighter in the world. “When I stopped and looked at the P4P, I fought everyone in my division, and I won every one. I’m not going to say anything bad about Jon Jones, but who did more in the last years? I think you can take Islam Makachev, but then after that, it is me. Everyone who understands the game defends me, and after my fight with Kai Kara-France, maybe the P4P will change.”

For Alexandre Pantoja, who has won seven straight UFC fights, including four title bouts, and defended his flyweight crown three times in the past year, the math just doesn’t add up. Meanwhile, Jon Jones, the heavyweight champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats, sits comfortably in the top three of most P4P lists.

Jones’ resume is legendary: youngest champion in UFC history, most title defenses at light heavyweight, and a two-division champ. But his recent activity is a talking point; he’s fought just twice in the last four years, with his last win coming over an aged Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. While his legacy is secure, some question whether a fighter with so little recent output should still be ranked above active, dominant champions like Alexandre Pantoja.

The debate is not new, but Alexandre Pantoja’s case feels especially pointed. He’s not just talking, he’s backing it up with wins. Since capturing the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 in July 2023, Pantoja has defended against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, and Kai Asakura, finishing the latter by submission.

He’s scheduled to face Kai Kara-France again at UFC 317, a rematch of their meeting on The Ultimate Fighter 24. Pantoja’s suggestion? A points-based system where championship success and title defenses count for more. It’s a cheeky jab at the current setup, which he and others, including welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, see as deeply flawed.

Critics of the P4P system, including UFC president Dana White, have called for change, even floating the idea of AI-generated rankings to remove human bias. But for now, the flyweight champ is left to make his case on social media and in interviews. Fans and fellow fighters have rallied behind him, pointing out that Pantoja has “wiped out the whole division” and deserves a spot in the top five, if not higher.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil reacts to his win over Kai Asakura of Japan in the UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The consensus? If the rankings were truly about who is the best fighter in the world, Pantoja would be much closer to the top. As for Jon Jones, his legacy is secure. Pantoja, on the other hand, is ready to keep proving his point. One fight at a time. “After my fight with Kai Kara-France, maybe the P4P will change.”