“He’s Not Knocking Me Out – I’m Taking Him Into Deep Waters” Bogdan Grad Ready for Dog Fight at UFC Baku Against Muhammad Naimov

Bogdan Grad will face Muhammad Naimov in a lightweight bout at UFC Baku, with Grad making his second appearance in the promotion and his first on the main card. He is looking to make a statement win against a dangerous opponent.

Bogdan Grad

Bogdan Grad, a former IMMAF medalist from Austria with a professional record of 15-2, earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series and made a strong debut with a second-round stoppage over Lucas Alexander. Naimov, a taekwondo world junior champion from Tajikistan, enters with a 12-3 professional record and a 4-1 record in the UFC, highlighted by a Performance of the Night knockout of Jamie Mullarkey and training experience alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Austria’s Bogdan Grad has made his intentions clear for the fight. Speaking in an interview with Kian Laing of Calf Kick Sports, he said:

“Of course, always, something can happen, he can catch me with a shot or another. But if that doesn’t happen, he’s not knocking me out. I’m going to take him into deep, deep waters, and it’s going to be a dog fight like you’re used to seeing from my side. We will see who will break.”

Bogdan Grad’s path to the UFC included two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series: a knockout loss to Tom Nolan in 2023 and a split decision win over Michael Aswell in 2024, which earned him a UFC contract. Grad made his official UFC debut on February 1, 2025, stopping Lucas Alexander via strikes in the second round, and now prepares for his second UFC fight, this time on the main card, against Muhammad Naimov.

On fighting on the UFC Baku Main Card, he explained:

“I think the way I’m fighting, the relentless way of fighting, and the fact that if you give me the mic, I can say something that’s not very boring. This combo, as we know, it’s not just fighting in the UFC, it’s also the way you handle your marketing, and I think I’m doing it okay. “It seems like they see it the same way. I am so thankful that they gave me, in the second UFC fight, a spot on the main card. I just was looking on ChatGPT, and just people like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Khamzat Chimaev got a main card spot in the second UFC fight. I’m so honored and I’m so thankful to the UFC.”

He is known for his relentless approach and ability to push the pace, aiming to test Naimov’s endurance and resolve. The matchup presents a contrast between Grad’s persistent style and Naimov’s striking pedigree and grappling background.