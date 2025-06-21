Dana White rules out Francis Ngannou UFC return: ‘I’m not a big fan of him’

UFC CEO, Dana White has once more ruled out a potential return to the promotion for ex-heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, claiming he is not a “big fan” of the Cameroonian following their historic rivalry.

Ngannou, who departed the Octagon leader at the beginning of 2023, would vacate his heavyweight crown in the process, having completed his contractual obligations in the UFC at the beginning of the annum.

And in the time since, the Batie native has fought twice in professional boxing, taking on former world champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Featuring just once in the PFL (Professional Fighters League) during his time with the Donn Davis-led promotion, Ngannou headlined the promotion’s return to Saudi Arabia at the end of last year.

And winning the super fight heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou made light work of Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira, scoring a dominant knockout via a slew of ground strikes.

But earlier this month, amid his sidelining, Francis Ngannou was linked with a potential return to the UFC. According to his long-time head coach, Eric Nicksick, the Xtreme Couture staple would “100&” weigh up a shocking return to the Octagon.

“100% [Francis would be open to return to the UFC]. I think it’s more about business than it is about ego,” Nicksick explained. “At least it is from Francis’ side… Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC.”

Dana White rules out Francis Ngannou return to the UFC

But according to White tonight following UFC Baku, he cannot envision a scenario in which the Cameroonian knockout ace would return to action in the Octagon. Even going as far as to claim he is not a “big fan” of the former heavyweight gold holder.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years about Francis (Ngannou), Francis doesn’t always mean what he says publicly,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Baku tonight.

Dana White on Francis Ngannou: I'm not a fan.

“What he says behind the scenes are different than what he says publicly I’m not a big fan. I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here on lots of different levels. I’m not a fan. And he doesn’t always mean what he says publicly.”

In his final Octagon walk, Francis Ngannou would unify the heavyweight titles against then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane at the beginning of 2022, landing a unanimous decision win over the French star.