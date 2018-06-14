UFC Rankings Update: Curtis Blaydes Soars Up Heavyweight List

The UFC rankings have been officially updated after last weekend’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and rising heavyweight star Curtis Blaydes has arrived as the biggest beneficiary.

‘Razor’ rose two spots to No. 2 for his devastating third-round TKO victory over former K-1, Strikeforce, and DREAM champion Alistair Overeem in the featured fight on the UFC 225 preliminary card. For the loss, Overeem fell from No. 2 to No. 4.

There were some small moves on the pound-for-pound list as well, with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic overtaking the No. 2 pound-for-pound spot from Georges St-Pierre, while middleweight champ Robert Whittaker rose two spots to No. 11, pushing Tony Ferguson and Amanda Nunes down one spot apiece to Nos. 12 and 13, respectively.

The final significant movement came at 125 pounds, where rising potential title challenger Sergio Pettis rose three spots to the No. 2 spot himself after his close decision win over former title challenger Joseph Benavidez on the Fight Pass preliminary card of UFC 225, while ‘Joe B’ fell three spots to No. 4 following the loss.

Check out the fully updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Stipe Miocic +1

3 Georges St-Pierre -1

3 Conor McGregor

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Robert Whittaker +2

12 Tony Ferguson -1

13 Amanda Nunes -1

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo +1

2 Sergio Pettis +3

3 Joseph Benavidez -2

4 Ray Borg -1

5 Jussier Formiga -1

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Brandon Moreno

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz +1

10 Cody Stamann +1

11 Rob Font +1

12 Thomas Almeida +1

13 Brett Johns +1

14 Alejandro Perez +1

15 Eddie Wineland *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Mirsad Bektic +4

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Ricardo Lamas -4

12 Zabit Magomedsharipov

13 Myles Jury

14 Dooho Choi

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion) +3

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos -2

4 Stephen Thompson -1

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Leon Edwards

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Brad Tavares

9 Lyoto Machida

10 Uriah Hall

11 Paulo Costa

12 Thiago Santos

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Dominick Reyes

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Curtis Blaydes +2

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Alistair Overeem -2

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt +1

7 Junior Dos Santos -2

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Tai Tuivasa +3

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Andrei Arlovski -2

12 Stefan Struve -1

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Justin Willis

15 Junior Albini

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Alexis Davis

4 Lauren Murphy

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Barb Honchak

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany