In an ongoing saga of BJ Penn‘s horrific tale of mental decline, as he now infamously accused his mother of being a doppelganger that the government replaced. Which led to his arrest and a subsequent restraining order filed against him by his mother. However, a new development in the story occurred when it was reported that BJ Penn asked a judge to verify his mother’s identity.

BJ Penn update per the Hawaii Tribune-Herald



At a court hearing on June 24, BJ asked the judge to rescind his mom's TRO, have his mom undergo a "supervised identity verification," and have his mom provide him with housing. All of his requests were denied. pic.twitter.com/DFEfht3Jpr — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) June 25, 2025

The judge would go on to deny the requests from the former two division champion, as he continues to face a restraining and more than likely would be better with serious mental assistance.

The fall of BJ penn did not stop with his MMA downfall, unfortunately.

With his notable losing streak the twilight of his MMA career, however, no one could have expected what came next with his failed political career and now with what may just be the nail in the MMA legends coffin. We can only hope and pray that Hawaiian MMA icon can recover and get his mental health and life in check.