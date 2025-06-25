Noche UFC Has Its Headliner! Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Set to Square Off on Sept. 13

Noche UFC has its headliner!

On Tuesday, Dana White announced that on September 13, featherweight standouts Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will square off inside the Frost Bank Center as the main event of this year’s Mexican Independence Day celebration in San Antonio.

Lopes and Silva both competed at UFC 314 in April. The former fell short in his first title opportunity, falling to reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, ‘Lord’ delivered one of the most memorable performances of the night, brutally sleeping Bryce Mitchell in the second round of their all-too-personal encounter.

The win for Silva extended his unbeaten streak to 13, five of those coming inside the Octagon. His last defeat came all the way back in 2018 on the regional circuit in his native Brazil.

Lopes looks to bounce back against the surging Silva at Noche UFC

Lopes currently sits as the No. 2 ranked contender in the featherweight division following a string of impressive performances against Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and Brian Ortega. Lopes earned the chance to challenge Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight strap in Miami, but ultimately surrendered a unanimous decision to the Aussie icon.

His fight against Silva will be his first since seeing his five-fight win streak snapped.

Silva, on the other hand, is riding a massive wave of momentum, landing five straight highlight-reel finishes since earning himself a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.