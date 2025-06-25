The Liver King Arrested in Austin for Alleged Terroristic Threat Against Joe Rogan

Brian Johnson, the social media personality and fitness influencer known as the Liver King, was arrested in Austin, Texas, USA, on the evening of June 24, 2025 for threatening Joe Rogan. Johnson was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor under Texas law, which carries a potential penalty of up to $2,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail after police responded to behavior that authorities deemed threatening, though the Austin Police Department has not officially confirmed the identity of the person threatened.

Texas Authorities Detain Liver King Over Threatening Behavior Toward Joe Rogan

The arrest followed a series of videos Johnson posted on social media, in which he repeatedly challenged Joe Rogan, the well-known comedian, podcast host, and UFC commentator, to a fight. In these videos, Johnson appeared visibly agitated and used strong, confrontational language. He declared, “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you whenever you’re ready.”

The videos, which circulated widely on Instagram and other platforms, showed The Liver King pacing, discussing prison and fighting, and at one point being warned by his cameraman not to carry a utility knife as he prepared to leave his hotel room.

The Liver King Johnson also filmed and posted footage of his own arrest, in which he was seen wearing a tactical vest and being handcuffed before being escorted to a police vehicle. His wife, Bozena ‘Barbara’ Johnson, was present during the arrest and appeared in some of the footage. At the time of the latest reports, it was unclear whether Johnson remained in custody, though he had been held on a $20,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details regarding the nature of the threat or the intended recipient, though Johnson’s statements in the videos strongly suggest that Joe Rogan was the target.

Brian Johnson, the Liver King, rose to prominence as a fitness influencer advocating an “ancestral living” lifestyle, which includes consuming raw organ meats and extreme physical training. His online presence, which boasts millions of followers, is centered on his promotion of unconventional dietary and fitness practices. Johnson’s popularity increased further after his appearance in the Netflix documentary series “Untold: The Liver King,” which explored his controversial views and lifestyle.

However, his reputation has been marred by previous scandals, including revelations about steroid use, which led to a period of silence from him before he reemerged with his recent social media activity.

Joe Rogan, the target of The Liver King Johnson’s challenge, is a comedian, podcast host, and long-time commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Rogan is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has a significant following in the mixed martial arts community. His podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is one of the most popular in the world and frequently features discussions about MMA, politics, fitness, and related topics.

Joe Rogan has a history of critiquing fitness influencers and public figures, and his past comments mocking Johnson’s claims about natural testosterone use appear to have sparked the latter’s recent outbursts. The situation has drawn widespread attention online, with many speculating about the motivations behind Johnson’s actions and the seriousness of the alleged threats. While some have dismissed the incident as a publicity stunt, law enforcement officials have treated the matter as a legitimate legal issue. The Austin Police Department continues to investigate, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.