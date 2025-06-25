ONE Championship president Chatri Sityodtong has shut down the idea of Takeru Segawa rematching Rodtang at ONE 173, as he believes the K-1 legend needs to rebuild himself properly before facing Rodtang again, especially after his brutal first-round loss.

“They’ve been talking on social media, but Takeru lost in just 80 seconds, so he needs to rebuild properly. The fans wouldn’t be interested otherwise.” “There are still five months left, so I’d like to decide on Takeru’s opponent within the next couple of weeks.”

‼️ Chatri thinks that Takeru needs to rebuild himself in order to earn another fight with Rodtang 👀



The striking icons were eager to face one another again. As Takeru was willing to rematch Takeru in any ruleset

If you accept the rematch,I will fight you at any rules.

I don’t care Open finger gloves or Bare-knuckle fight🫱🏽‍🫲🏾@onechampionship pic.twitter.com/FwCPe1WUWp — 武尊 takeru (@takerusegawa) June 23, 2025

Rodtang was in seeming agreement, lamenting how quickly the first fight ended in brutal and somewhat anticlimactic action given its hype and build-up.

“That fight was probably too soon. But if you’re interested, I’m ready to give you a rematch—any rules, any format, I’m ready.”

Rodtang would write on Instagram, and not just that, both fighters received substantial pay, something that most Muay Thai and kickboxers do not have the luxury of.

Chatri Sityodtong knows that super fights of this caliber need a build-up.

These two men are the most renowned names in kickboxing and Muay Thai. For these two to fight again, in a bout that needs no world title on the line to be captivating to the masses and help the sport of kickboxing break free from being a niche combat sport compared to its peers in boxing and MMA. Chatri Sityodtong knows that both men will need to win at least a couple of fights and maybe even a title to rebuild this rivalry again, truly, and hopefully we get the fireworks show that we expected in the first outing