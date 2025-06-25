Jon Jones’ Cryptic Tweets Spark Confusion Amid Hit-and-Run Allegations

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Jones Implicates Himself in Police Incident with Mysterious Tweets

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is facing renewed scrutiny following a series of odd and quickly deleted tweets posted early Wednesday morning. The tweets, which appeared around 5:30 AM his local time, included cryptic statements such as, “Change me by thinking about this riddle,” “The guy in the brown jacket,” “Here take my phone, he went that way,” “If people start getting away with this, it’s gonna start a free-for-all,” and “Crazy coincidence.”

Jon Jones’ Cryptic Tweets at 5:30 AM

Several other messages were also posted and promptly deleted, adding to the confusion and concern among fans and observers.

Jon Jones Implicates Himself in Police Incident with Mysterious Tweets

The social media activity followed the public release of police body camera footage from a February incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the footage, a woman at the scene of a car crash, who appeared intoxicated and partially undressed, told police that Jones had been driving and left the scene on foot. Police then spoke with a man on the phone, whom the woman identified as Jon Jones. The man on the call made statements interpreted as threatening the use of violence through third parties, though he did not directly confirm his identity as Jones.

READ MORE:  This MMA Personality Just Dropped a Combat Sports Music Album - And it is a Must Listen
Jon Jones Implicates Himself in Police Incident with Mysterious Tweets

Jon Jones’ attorney has denied the allegations, calling the case baseless and suggesting improper targeting by police. However, in a since-deleted post on X, Jones appeared to reference the incident, writing, “Whoever was on the phone with me at first, his timestamp is different. By the time I was acting aggressive on the phone it was a completely different conversation. I was already in my paranoid and defensive state.”

Jon Jones Implicates Himself in Police Incident with Mysterious Tweets

Jones is scheduled for a bond arraignment on July 24 for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident. The timing of the incident and his social media activity comes just days after he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, overshadowing news of his departure from the sport.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones branded 'Cheating little rat' following sensational UFC retirement
Jon Jones Implicates Himself in Police Incident with Mysterious Tweets
READ MORE:  Report - Ex-PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija signed by UFC

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts