Dana White Hosted Event Slammed for Being Lame According to Boxing World Champion

Dana White’s press event to promote Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford was dripping with lame sauce.

That comes according to boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who was unenthused with the “staged” nature of the event. The former 11-time world champion vented his frustration during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, saying:

“The press conferences were freaking lame! Because it was all staged. If you want to see Canelo pissed off, take a look at my press conference with Munguia and Canelo—that’s Canelo pissed off!”



Canelo and De La Hoya had to be pulled apart after getting into a viral exchange while promoting Alvarez’s May 2024 fight against Jaime Munguía.

De La Hoya thinks Canelo vs. Crawford can ‘Go either way’

As for the fight itself, De La Hoya sees a few different scenarios for the September 13 scrap.

“I mean look, the fight can go either way,” De La Hoya said. “Either Crawford gets on his bicycle because Canelo hits too hard, just like we saw with Scull. Or there’s another scenario that could happen where Crawford can make Canelo look bad, just like Mayweather did, and just took him to school without running. Or we’ll see Canelo just annihilate him because of the weight.”

Canelo (63-2, 39 KO/TKO) is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over William Scull in April, while ‘Bud’ will be competing for the first time in 2025 when he steps inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KO/TKO) last fought in August 2024, defeating Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles. Before going the distance against Madrimov, ‘Bud’ had 11 straight finishes inside the squared circle, including a ninth-round TKO against Errol Spence Jr. and a sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan.