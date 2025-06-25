Justin Gaethje: “If It’s Not the Champion, I Might Just Walk Away” For His Next Fight

The lightweight division is always a hot mess of drama, rivalries, and last-minute twists, but Justin Gaethje is making sure everyone knows where he stands. In a sport where fighters often talk big and act bigger, Gaethje’s latest comments cut through the noise with refreshing bluntness. He’s not here for the sideshows, he wants the main event, the belt, and nothing less.

Justin Gaethje Outlines his Plans

Speaking recently in an interview with Jose Youngs, Justin Gaethje laid out his plans with trademark honesty: “I’m waiting for the winner of Ilia and Charles, they fight next week, June 28th. I’ll be there! That’s who I want to fight. We’ll see how it goes. Catch me on a certain day, I’ll tell you a certain thing. It’s a very emotional sport, but I try not to speak too out of pocket when I’m emotional, which is right now. I’m going to fight again in the future; it has to be the champion.”

Translation: Gaethje is done messing around. If it’s not for the title, don’t expect to see him in the Octagon anytime soon.

Justin Gaethje’s career is a highlight reel of chaos and courage. He joined the UFC in 2017 and immediately made a splash, earning Fight of the Night in his debut against Michael Johnson. Since then, he’s become a fan favorite for his willingness to throw down with anyone, anytime. He’s faced the best of the best, Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He even won the interim lightweight title by stopping Ferguson at UFC 249, though he later lost the unification bout to Khabib.

In recent years, Justin Gaethjehas kept himself in the mix at the top of the division. His fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 268 was an instant classic, earning Fight of the Year honors. He challenged Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 274 but came up short. Then, he won the BMF belt at UFC 291 with a brutal head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. His most recent outing, against Max Holloway at UFC 300, was nothing short of legendary, a five-round war that saw him lose the BMF title in the final second of the fight, courtesy of a Holloway knockout that left fans and commentators speechless.

Now, with Islam Makhachev vacating the lightweight title to chase welterweight gold, the division is wide open. Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to headline UFC 317 for the vacant belt. Gaethje is watching closely, waiting for his next shot at glory. He’s made it clear: he’s not interested in warm-up fights or tune-ups. If it’s not the champion, he might just walk away.