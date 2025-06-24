‘Slava Clause’ on Terrance McKinney: ‘It’s Die or Win – He’s Explosive, Well-Rounded, and This Fight Is a True MMA Test’

It could be do or die for Viacheslav ‘Slava Clause’ Borshchev this Saturday night.

After dropping two of his last three inside the Octagon, ‘Slava Clause’ is in for another tough test when he takes on lightweight knockout artist Terrence McKinney at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Like his opponent, Borshchev is best known for his highlight-reel KOs, but the DWCS alum is ready to show the world that he’s much more than a striker.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. But it’s kind of funny—it’s one of the fights I actually enjoy watching,” Borshchev told LowKick MMA in an exclusive interview. “Guys like him, it’s kind of like either die or win. It’s kind of interesting. He’s a super well-rounded guy—he can wrestle, knows some jiu-jitsu, punches hard, very explosive, very athletic. “We’ll see. It’s a really interesting matchup, good for me, another reason for myself, another opportunity to prove how much I’m an MMA fighter, not just a striker or someone else.”

Fireworks are sure to fly between ‘Slava Clause’ and Terrence McKinney

Borshchev has become must-see TV for many fight fans, though that doesn’t always result in his hand being raised. ‘Slava Clause’ is just 3-4-1, his last win being a split decision victory over James Llontop in August 2024.

Similarly, McKinney has become a favorite among the UFC faithful, boasting six wins inside the Octagon and a 100% finish rate. His last trip to the cage resulted in a two-minute TKO over Damir Hadžović. In fact, all of his Ws in the UFC have come in the first round.

That doesn’t bode well for Borshchev, but if he can push ‘T-Wrecks’ into the second stanza, his chances of coming out on top should drastically improve.