UFC Rankings Update: Anthony Smith Surges Up LHW List

The official UFC rankings have been updated after last week’s (Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from Hamburg, Germany, and not surprisingly, Anthony Smith was the main benefactor.

The surging “Lionheart” brutally knocked out former champion Shogun Rua in the main event, earning the former middleweight the No. 9 spot in his debut on the light heavyweight ranks. Rua dropped three spots to No. 11 for the defeat.

Also at 205 pounds, Corey Anderson rose three spots to No. 6 when he secured the biggest win of his career over former No. 3 Glover Teixeira, who dropped five spots to No. 8. Ilir Latifi, Jan Blachowicz, and Jimi Manuwa all rose one spot to Nos. 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

At pound-for-pound, Conor McGregor inexplicably rose one spot to tie sidelined featherweight champion Max Holloway despite not fighting in the UFC since late 2016, perhaps a product of the thought he may return to action after clearing up his Brooklyn legal trouble this week.

You can check out the fully updated UFC rankings courtesy of UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Demetrious Johnson

3 Max Holloway

3 Conor McGregor +1

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Stipe Miocic

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 Brandon Moreno -1

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Douglas Silva de Andrade

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

6 Chad Mendes +1

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Chan Sung Jung

10 Renato Moicano

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Yair Rodriguez +1

15 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Nate Diaz

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Michael Chiesa

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall

13 Thiago Santos

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Ilir Latifi +1

4 Jan Blachowicz +1

5 Jimi Manuwa +1

6 Corey Anderson +3

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Glover Teixeira -5

9 Anthony Smith *NR

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Mauricio Rua -3

12 Dominick Reyes -1

13 Patrick Cummins -1

14 Tyson Pedro -1

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Mark Hunt

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Alexis Davis

4 Liz Carmouche

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Lauren Murphy

7 Katlyn Chookagian

8 Jessica Eye

9 Barb Honchak

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Paige VanZant

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany