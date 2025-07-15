What Did Conor McGregor See Ringside To Setup a His Next Showdown? ‘He Was Intrigued’

Is Conor McGregor vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry inevitable?

After the Irish megastar announced himself as a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2024, it certainly seemed like the former UFC champ-champ was on a collision course with the BKFC’s undisputed King of Violence. But according to Perry, the wheels were in motion long before then.

“Conor knows what’s up” Perry told The Schmo. “That’s why I said you can thank me, and everybody’s welcome… Feldman made it happen. He called Conor or whatever. Conor came out to the fight—he was intrigued by ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry versus Luke Rockhold at that weight class… “There’s really opportunity here for everybody involved if we could get our sh*t together and professionalize this dirty bare knuckle fighting. The professionalism is on the rise. My stock is absolutely the largest of the fighters in the company.”



Perry squared off with Rockhold at BKFC 41, defeating the former UFC middleweight titleholder via second-round TKO.

Moments after the fight-ending sequence, McGregor stepped inside the squared circle for a fiery faceoff with Perry — a moment they recently replicated at the promotion’s Champions Summit press event in Hollywood, Florida.

Conor McGregor tells Perry to ‘Dance’ for him in BKFC return

As intriguing as McGregor vs. Perry sounds, ‘The Notorious’ still has some unfinished business with the UFC, which prevents him from competing for another promotion. Until the day comes that McGregor is free to trade in his 4oz gloves for a pair of handwraps, ‘Platinum’ will gear up for a long-awaited return to the ring this October.