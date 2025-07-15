Paulo Costa Demands Khamzat Chimaev Fight Because ‘Borz’ Sent Messages To Costa’s Girl – ‘He’s a Son of a ***’

Khamzat Chimaev crossed the line when he sent a DM to Paulo Costa’s long-time girlfriend.

Chimaev and Costa were originally scheduled to fight in October 2023 before ‘The Eraser’ was forced to bow out due to an elbow infection. Unfortunately, the bout never got rebooked, and with their careers on two very different trajectories, it’s unlikely that we’ll see them square off inside the Octagon anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean Costa is giving up hope. Especially after ‘Borz’ tried to drag Costa’s girlfriend into the equation ahead of their previously scheduled scrap.

“Chimayv. Yeah. This son of a [ __ ] I want to fight this guy,” Costa told Ariel Helwani. “I have tried to fight him for a long time … we have a beef inside the PI, and he has been avoiding fight me.” “He sent a message for my girl Tamaya … He say something like ‘I’m going to beat your husband and I’m going to do bad things’ … This is something that pissed me off and I want to put these things inside the cage.”

Costa and Chimaev return to action this summer

Costa may still be a ways away from fighting Chimaev, but he can take a big step in the right direction this Saturday night when he meets Russian knockout artist Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

As for Chimaev, the undefeated Chechen monster will look to overtake the middleweight division when he challenges the division’s reigning king, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16.