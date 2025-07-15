Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has recently sent shockwaves when he sent shocking, not safe for work images to rapper Azealia Banks. This only adds to the long list of embarrassment Conor McGregor has put himself and his family through. Now, with the MMA YouTube channel, ITP MMA is analyzing the whole situation.

“The sheer level of recklessness on display here from Conor is just hilarious, especially seeing as he did this with Aelia Banks of all people… She is definitely an established artist. And not only is she a legitimate celebrity, she’s also kind of a loose cannon.” “She then made a follow-up tweet almost immediately after where she revealed the actual photos and they were not censored. I saw Connor in his full glory and it’s something I cannot unsee… In the second photo that he sent, he is hanging a free weight off of his meat that’s connected… by a piece of string. Obviously, this isn’t something that I can show you, nor do I even want to.”

The YouTuber would go on to condemn McGregor’s actions, in addition to describing the insanity of his actions and the sheer embarrassment of it all. Not only is he embarrassing himself, but he is also embarrassing his lover, Dee Devlin, who is the mother of McGregor’s four children. Not just that, but the reaction of the outspoken Controversial rapper Azealia Banks also added fuel to the fire.

The conor McGregor Media firestorm must be curbed.

With the once great fighter tarnishing his legacy at every step, not fighting in four years, muddying his reputation, and likely to fail in politics. It appears that what drives Conor McGregor is media attention, and at this point, whether fueled by illegal substances or pure ego, this must end for the sake of MMA’s integrity.