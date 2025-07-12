Vitor Petrino Scores First-Round Submission Victory Over Austen Lane – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane - UFC Nashville Highlights

Vitor Petrino snapped a two-fight losing skid at UFC Nashville, securing a dominant submission victory over Austen Lane.

Petrino wasted no time getting things down to the mat and climbing into the mount. ‘Icao’ nearly cinched in an arm triangle, but opted to keep the mount position and rain down strikes on Lane, forcing him to give up his back.

gettyimages 2224840397 612x612 1

That allowed Petrino to lock in a rear-naked choke, finally forcing the American to tap out with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

Official Result: Vitor Petrino def. Austen Lane via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:16 of Round 1.

With the win, Petrino moves to 5-2 under the UFC banner, 12-2 overall.

gettyimages 2224840647 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane at UFC Nashville:

