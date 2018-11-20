UFC Rankings Update: Ponzinibbio Knocks Magny Out Of The Top 10

Over the weekend (Sat. November 17, 2018) Santiago Ponzinibbio broke into the elite of the welterweight division with a vicious knockout victory over Neil Magny.

Ponzinibbio picked up the big win in front of his native Argentinian crowd. With the win, Ponzinibbio rose higher in the top ten of the welterweight division, knocking Magny out of the bunch in the process. Also, featherweight Ricardo Lamas earned his way back into the top ten after knocking off Darren Elkins in the co-main event of the show.

You can check out the full UFC Rankings update following the promotion’s trip to Argentina here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Jon Jones

4 TJ Dillashaw

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Conor McGregor

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Henry Cejudo

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Deiveson Figueiredo

6 John Moraga

7 Dustin Ortiz +1

8 Wilson Reis -1

9 Alexandre Pantoja

10 Ben Nguyen +1

11 Tim Elliott +2

12 Alex Perez +2

13 Magomed Bibulatov *NR

14 Ulka Sasaki +1

15 Ryan Benoit *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Bryan Caraway *NR

15 Douglas Silva De Andrade -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Josh Emmett

10 Alexander Volkanovski

11 Ricardo Lamas +2

12 Yair Rodriguez -1

13 Chan Sung Jung -1

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

15 Darren Elkins -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Numragomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Kevin Lee

5 Edson Barboza

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Al Iaquinta

9 Nate Diaz

10 Michael Chiesa

11 James Vick

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Kamaru Usman +1

6 Robbie Lawler -1

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio +3

8 Demian Maia -1

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Leon Edwards +1

11 Neil Magny -3

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Ronaldo Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Ilir Latifi

6 Volkan Oezdemir

7 Jimi Manuwa

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Corey Anderson

10 Ovince Saint Preux

11 Glover Teixeira

12 Misha Cirkunov

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Mark Hunt

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Cynthia Calvillo *NR

14 Randa Markos -1

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Vacant

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

7 Lauren Murphy

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Germaine De Randamie

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Julianna Peña

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Aspen Ladd

9 Sara McMann

10 Yana Kunitskaya

11 Irene Aldana

12 Bethe Correia

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Lina Lansberg