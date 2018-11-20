UFC Rankings Update: Ponzinibbio Knocks Magny Out Of The Top 10

Over the weekend (Sat. November 17, 2018) Santiago Ponzinibbio broke into the elite of the welterweight division with a vicious knockout victory over Neil Magny.
Ponzinibbio picked up the big win in front of his native Argentinian crowd. With the win, Ponzinibbio rose higher in the top ten of the welterweight division, knocking Magny out of the bunch in the process. Also, featherweight Ricardo Lamas earned his way back into the top ten after knocking off Darren Elkins in the co-main event of the show.
You can check out the full UFC Rankings update following the promotion’s trip to Argentina here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Jon Jones
4 TJ Dillashaw
5 Max Holloway
6 Georges St-Pierre
7 Tyron Woodley
8 Conor McGregor
9 Stipe Miocic
10 Henry Cejudo
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Deiveson Figueiredo
6 John Moraga
7 Dustin Ortiz +1
8 Wilson Reis -1
9 Alexandre Pantoja
10 Ben Nguyen +1
11 Tim Elliott +2
12 Alex Perez +2
13 Magomed Bibulatov *NR
14 Ulka Sasaki +1
15 Ryan Benoit *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Bryan Caraway *NR
15 Douglas Silva De Andrade -1
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
9 Josh Emmett
10 Alexander Volkanovski
11 Ricardo Lamas +2
12 Yair Rodriguez -1
13 Chan Sung Jung -1
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1
15 Darren Elkins -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Numragomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Kevin Lee
5 Edson Barboza
6 Justin Gaethje
7 Anthony Pettis
8 Al Iaquinta
9 Nate Diaz
10 Michael Chiesa
11 James Vick
12 Alexander Hernandez
13 Francisco Trinaldo
14 Dan Hooker
15 Paul Felder
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Kamaru Usman +1
6 Robbie Lawler -1
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio +3
8 Demian Maia -1
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Leon Edwards +1
11 Neil Magny -3
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Alex Oliveira
14 Gunnar Nelson
15 Elizeu Dos Santos
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Ronaldo Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman
6 Israel Adesanya
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Ilir Latifi
6 Volkan Oezdemir
7 Jimi Manuwa
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Corey Anderson
10 Ovince Saint Preux
11 Glover Teixeira
12 Misha Cirkunov
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Tyson Pedro
15 Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Mark Hunt
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Tatiana Suarez
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Cortney Casey
11 Nina Ansaroff
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Cynthia Calvillo *NR
14 Randa Markos -1
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Vacant
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Nicco Montano
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Sijara Eubanks
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi
7 Lauren Murphy
9 Jessica Eye
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Joanne Calderwood
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Jennifer Maia
15 Andrea Lee
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Germaine De Randamie
3 Ketlen Vieira
4 Julianna Peña
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Aspen Ladd
9 Sara McMann
10 Yana Kunitskaya
11 Irene Aldana
12 Bethe Correia
13 Tonya Evinger
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Lina Lansberg