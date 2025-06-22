Jon Jones is praised by UFC light heavyweight contender following retirement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has praised Jon Jones in the wake of the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Jon Jones has decided to hang up his gloves and walk away from MMA. It’s a move that many saw coming, especially after recent comments on social media and in interviews. ‘Bones’ has achieved a great deal of things in the sport throughout his near two decades as a professional in the UFC, but when you take a look at his legacy at a whole, it’s safe to say that it’s pretty complicated.

Jon Jones has left a mark on the spot, for better or worse, and his story will be told for many years and probably decades to come. Following his retirement, Jiri Prochazka of all people decided to praise him on social media.

Just thank you for being a huge inspiration throughout your career. Technique, movement, creativity, brutal dominance and always being yourself, whether in or out of the cage.

I Wish you all the best ⚡️🙏⚡️ https://t.co/mW33SUj0DF — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 22, 2025

Jiri Prochazka praises Jon Jones

“Just thank you for being a huge inspiration throughout your career. Technique, movement, creativity, brutal dominance and always being yourself, whether in or out of the cage. I Wish you all the best.”

Prochazka is currently focused on his studies but when he gets back in the cage, he’ll be hunting down the UFC light heavyweight championship once again – attempting to become a multiple-time champion just like Jon Jones.

Of course, when you think about the fan perception of these two fighters, it’s drastically different. Jiri is beloved by the majority, while Jones is hated in a fairly widespread way.

As we look ahead to a new era of mixed martial arts without Jon in it, you’d have to think that a lot of fans will just be relieved to see the heavyweight division moving again. At 205 pounds, though, it’s hard to argue against him being the greatest to ever do it in the weight class.