Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen, says MMA analyst

MMA analyst and coach Din Thomas has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall.

The story of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall has been ongoing for a long time now. Everyone in mixed martial arts, perhaps outside of Jon himself, wants to see this fight takes place. Unfortunately, we don’t appear to be any closer to it becoming a reality, and it seems more likely that Aspinall will fight someone else before the end of the year.

However, not everyone has given up hope. In a recent interview, Din Thomas made it clear that he still believes Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall could be on the cards before the end of 2025.

Din Thomas’ view on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

“It’s got to be Jon Jones,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “I think all this nonsense is just marketing. I think it’s marketing to keep it out there, to make it even bigger. Every show I’ve done, we talked more about Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. We’ve talked about a fight that wasn’t even signed more than fights that happened, and I think that was done purposely.

“I think Jon Jones is going to fight. He has to. There’s no way he goes this route, does all this, and then not fight. I think it’s all marketing to keep it out there, to make it even bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and this is going to end up getting signed, and then it’s going to be the big fight the UFC needs to close out the year.”

“It’s the right strategy, too, because think about this: If the plan was to have them fight in November or December, and we announced it in February, no one would talk about it until then. We get tired of talking about it, but the idea of Jon Jones hinting around, Tom Aspinall calling him a duck, it just really kept us dangling.

“It just kept that carrot dangling in front of us, and we’d reach for it, and then we go, ‘Oh.’ Then they bring it back out and we reach for it and we go, ‘Oh.’ But I think now’s about the time where they can make it a really strong announcement and we go, ‘Yes!’ It’s like a movie.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie