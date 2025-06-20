Kevin Lee: “It’s Time to Shut Them Up” The Return of a Forgotten Contender

UFC veteran Kevin Lee is ready to remind his critics of who exactly he is in the wake of criticism regarding the last few years of his career.

As we know, Kevin Lee was once considered to be one of the top lightweight contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, in the wake of his loss to Tony Ferguson when fighting for the interim title, he never really seemed to get back to a level of significance.

While he did pick up a couple of nice wins here and there, Kevin Lee wasn’t able to consistently recapture the magic that first put him on the map. Of course, a lot of fans have still stuck behind him, but at the age of 32, it’s unclear as to whether or not he’ll be able to fulfill the potential we all know he has.

In a recent interview, Kevin Lee had the following to say on the matter.

Kevin Lee goes off on critics

“A lot of people have written me off. A lot of people have forgotten about me, and a lot of people have doubted me—and it’s time to shut them up. I don’t even really blame people too much for the write-off, because it’s been five years since I’ve been in this division, the start of the pandemic.

“For a lot of people, the start of the pandemic feels like a lifetime ago. Not only that, but this sport has grown so much that there have been so many new fans that have come in since the pandemic that don’t remember 2017, they don’t remember 2018, they don’t remember 2019. It’s time that I make my stamp and remind them who I am.”

Buckle up, folks, because Kevin Lee is ready to go out there and make a statement.