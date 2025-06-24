Michael Chandler Wants a WWE Run – and Rey Mysterio “I’d Be the Heel, Rip His Mask Off, and Wreck Shop”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has reiterated his desire to have a run with WWE at some point in the future.

As we know, Michael Chandler is a showman. Whether it be in the cage or outside of it, he’s always giving his thoughts on the latest goings on in the world of mixed martial arts – and he’s earned himself a lot of fans for his approach to the game.

However, after a poor run of form as of late, many have questioned what could be next for Michael Chandler. He’s clearly still an exceptionally talented fighter, but he has a lot of work to do if he wants to get back to the championship level.

In a recent interview, Michael Chandler made it crystal clear that he’s open to the idea of a WWE stint.

Michael Chandler confirms interest in WWE run

“So, I was talking to WWE, or talking to Triple H, about my WWE contract. So we’re trying to make that happen. He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him and the brand. He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint—what I can do on the microphone. So it’s always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is ever going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open, too.”

“Dream match for WWE? Ooh, you know what—I know it’s a little bit old school, but Rey Mysterio Jr. would be freaking fun. I know he’s still getting after it, still has it. But man, that would be a really, really fun one. It might be a little bit too acrobatic for me. I don’t want to start with the acrobats right away, but give me a little bit of training, I’ll be doing double backflips off and landing on people. So, would you try to pull his mask off, though? I would. That would always be the goal, ‘cause you know I’m going to be the heel.

“You know, I would go in there and absolutely f everybody up. I would go out there and show my wrestling background, my fighting background is superior to every single one of these guys. And I would go in there and absolutely wreck shop, and I would probably turn the entire organization on its head.

“Everybody would hate me, because Triple H is going to love me—just like the UFC, Dana, and Hunter, all these guys love me. Why? ‘Cause I go out, I pour my full self into the octagon, rip off a promo, do a backflip draped in the stars and bars. And that’s why people don’t like me. It’s called jealousy.”