UFC Rankings Update: Jose Aldo & Marlon Moraes Overtake Top Spots

This past weekend (Sat. February 2, 2019) the UFC hit Fortaleza, Brazil for UFC on ESPN+ 2.
In the main event, Marlon Moraes defeated Raphael Assuncao to all but wrap up the next opportunity at the 135-pound title. As a result, Moraes has captured the No. 1 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings.
Also, another more familiar face has overtaken the top spot at featherweight. Jose Aldo defeated Renato Moicano via second-round TKO in the card’s co-main event.
With the victory, Aldo is once again sitting atop the 145-pound division, right behind champion Max Holloway. Also, rising light heavyweight star Johnny Walker cracked into the top-15 after his 15-second knockout victory over Justin Ledet.
Check out the full UFC rankings update below.
Full Updated UFC Rankings:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Max Holloway
5 Henry Cejudo
6 Tyron Woodley
7 Amanda Nunes
8 Georges St-Pierre
9 TJ Dillashaw
10 Conor McGregor
11 Stipe Miocic
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Rose Namajunas
15 Cris Cyborg
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Joseph Benavidez
3 Ray Borg
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 Alexandre Pantoja +2
6 Wilson Reis
7 Alex Perez +2
8 Tim Elliott +2
9 Rogerio Bontorin *NR
10 Magomed Bibulatov +1
11 Ryan Benoit +2
12 Eric Shelton +2
13 TJ Dillashaw +2
14 Matt Schnell *NR
15 Kai Kara-France *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Marlon Moraes +3
2 Cody Garbrandt -1
3 Dominick Cruz -1
4 Raphael Assuncao -1
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 Pedro Munhoz
9 John Dodson -1
10 Rob Font
11 Cody Stamann
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Petr Yan
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo +1
2 Brian Ortega -1
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Alexander Volkanovski
5 Renato Moicano
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic +1
9 Josh Emmett +1
10 Ricardo Lamas +1
11 Yair Rodriguez +1
12 Chan Sung Jung +1
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1
14 Darren Elkins +1
15 Calvin Kattar *NR
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Al Iaquinta
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Donald Cerrone
10 James Vick
11 Gregor Gillespie
12 Nate Diaz
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Charles Oliveira *NR
15 Francisco Trinaldo -1
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Kamaru Usman
3 Darren Till
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Robbie Lawler
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio
8 Demian Maia
9 Leon Edwards
10 Jorge Masvidal
11 Neil Magny
12 Gunnar Nelson
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
14 Geoff Neal
15 Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman
6 Israel Adesanya
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Anderson Silva
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Volkan Oezdemir
6 Thiago Santos
6 Corey Anderson
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Jimi Manuwa
11 Glover Teixeira
12 Ovince Saint Preux
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Misha Cirkunov
15 Johnny Walker *NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Francis Ngannou
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Justin Willis
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Walt Harris
14 Andrei Arlovski
15 Stefan Struve
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3 Tatiana Suarez
3 Nina Ansaroff
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
7 Tecia Torres
8 Michelle Waterson
9 Carla Esparza
10 Felice Herrig
11 Cortney Casey
12 Cynthia Calvillo
13 Alexa Grasso
14 Randa Markos
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Joanne Calderwood
8 Roxanne Modafferi
9 Lauren Murphy
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Mara Romero Borella +2
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Paige VanZant *NR
14 Montana De La Rosa +1
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Holly Holm
3 Ketlen Vieira
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Cat Zingano
6 Marion Reneau
7 Aspen Ladd
8 Sara McMann
9 Yana Kunitskaya
10 Irene Aldana
11 Tonya Evinger
12 Bethe Correia
13 Lina Lansberg
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Talita Bernardo