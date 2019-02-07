UFC Rankings Update: Jose Aldo & Marlon Moraes Overtake Top Spots

This past weekend (Sat. February 2, 2019) the UFC hit Fortaleza, Brazil for UFC on ESPN+ 2.

In the main event, Marlon Moraes defeated Raphael Assuncao to all but wrap up the next opportunity at the 135-pound title. As a result, Moraes has captured the No. 1 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Also, another more familiar face has overtaken the top spot at featherweight. Jose Aldo defeated Renato Moicano via second-round TKO in the card’s co-main event.

With the victory, Aldo is once again sitting atop the 145-pound division, right behind champion Max Holloway. Also, rising light heavyweight star Johnny Walker cracked into the top-15 after his 15-second knockout victory over Justin Ledet.

Check out the full UFC rankings update via UFC.combelow.

Full Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Max Holloway

5 Henry Cejudo

6 Tyron Woodley

7 Amanda Nunes

8 Georges St-Pierre

9 TJ Dillashaw

10 Conor McGregor

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Rose Namajunas

15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez

3 Ray Borg

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Alexandre Pantoja +2

6 Wilson Reis

7 Alex Perez +2

8 Tim Elliott +2

9 Rogerio Bontorin *NR

10 Magomed Bibulatov +1

11 Ryan Benoit +2

12 Eric Shelton +2

13 TJ Dillashaw +2

14 Matt Schnell *NR

15 Kai Kara-France *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Marlon Moraes +3

2 Cody Garbrandt -1

3 Dominick Cruz -1

4 Raphael Assuncao -1

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 Pedro Munhoz

9 John Dodson -1

10 Rob Font

11 Cody Stamann

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Petr Yan

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo +1

2 Brian Ortega -1

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Alexander Volkanovski

5 Renato Moicano

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic +1

9 Josh Emmett +1

10 Ricardo Lamas +1

11 Yair Rodriguez +1

12 Chan Sung Jung +1

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

14 Darren Elkins +1

15 Calvin Kattar *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Al Iaquinta

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Donald Cerrone

10 James Vick

11 Gregor Gillespie

12 Nate Diaz

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Charles Oliveira *NR

15 Francisco Trinaldo -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Kamaru Usman

3 Darren Till

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Robbie Lawler

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio

8 Demian Maia

9 Leon Edwards

10 Jorge Masvidal

11 Neil Magny

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

14 Geoff Neal

15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Volkan Oezdemir

6 Thiago Santos

6 Corey Anderson

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Jimi Manuwa

11 Glover Teixeira

12 Ovince Saint Preux

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Johnny Walker *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Francis Ngannou

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Justin Willis

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Walt Harris

14 Andrei Arlovski

15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

7 Tecia Torres

8 Michelle Waterson

9 Carla Esparza

10 Felice Herrig

11 Cortney Casey

12 Cynthia Calvillo

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Joanne Calderwood

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Lauren Murphy

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Mara Romero Borella +2

12 Ashlee Evans-Smith

13 Andrea Lee +1

14 Paige VanZant *NR

14 Montana De La Rosa +1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Cat Zingano

6 Marion Reneau

7 Aspen Ladd

8 Sara McMann

9 Yana Kunitskaya

10 Irene Aldana

11 Tonya Evinger

12 Bethe Correia

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Talita Bernardo