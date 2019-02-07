UFC Rankings Update: Jose Aldo & Marlon Moraes Overtake Top Spots

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

This past weekend (Sat. February 2, 2019) the UFC hit Fortaleza, Brazil for UFC on ESPN+ 2.

In the main event, Marlon Moraes defeated Raphael Assuncao to all but wrap up the next opportunity at the 135-pound title. As a result, Moraes has captured the No. 1 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Also, another more familiar face has overtaken the top spot at featherweight. Jose Aldo defeated Renato Moicano via second-round TKO in the card’s co-main event.

With the victory, Aldo is once again sitting atop the 145-pound division, right behind champion Max Holloway. Also, rising light heavyweight star Johnny Walker cracked into the top-15 after his 15-second knockout victory over Justin Ledet.

Check out the full UFC rankings update via UFC.combelow.

Full Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Jon Jones 
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 
4 Max Holloway 
5 Henry Cejudo 
6 Tyron Woodley 
7 Amanda Nunes 
8 Georges St-Pierre 
9 TJ Dillashaw 
10 Conor McGregor 
11 Stipe Miocic 
12 Robert Whittaker 
13 Tony Ferguson 
14 Rose Namajunas 
15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga 
2 Joseph Benavidez 
3 Ray Borg 
4 Deiveson Figueiredo 
5 Alexandre Pantoja +2
6 Wilson Reis 
7 Alex Perez +2
8 Tim Elliott +2
9 Rogerio Bontorin *NR
10 Magomed Bibulatov +1
11 Ryan Benoit +2
12 Eric Shelton +2
13 TJ Dillashaw +2
14 Matt Schnell *NR
15 Kai Kara-France *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Marlon Moraes +3
2 Cody Garbrandt -1
3 Dominick Cruz -1
4 Raphael Assuncao -1
5 Jimmie Rivera 
6 John Lineker 
7 Aljamain Sterling 
8 Pedro Munhoz 
9 John Dodson -1
10 Rob Font 
11 Cody Stamann 
12 Alejandro Perez 
13 Thomas Almeida 
14 Petr Yan 
15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo +1
2 Brian Ortega -1
3 Frankie Edgar 
4 Alexander Volkanovski 
5 Renato Moicano 
6 Jeremy Stephens 
7 Cub Swanson 
8 Mirsad Bektic +1
9 Josh Emmett +1
10 Ricardo Lamas +1
11 Yair Rodriguez +1
12 Chan Sung Jung +1
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1
14 Darren Elkins +1
15 Calvin Kattar *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson 
2 Conor McGregor 
3 Dustin Poirier 
4 Al Iaquinta 
5 Kevin Lee 
6 Edson Barboza 
7 Justin Gaethje 
8 Anthony Pettis 
9 Donald Cerrone 
10 James Vick 
11 Gregor Gillespie 
12 Nate Diaz 
13 Alexander Hernandez 
14 Charles Oliveira *NR
15 Francisco Trinaldo -1

WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington 
2 Kamaru Usman 
3 Darren Till 
4 Stephen Thompson 
5 Rafael Dos Anjos 
6 Robbie Lawler 
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio 
8 Demian Maia 
9 Leon Edwards 
10 Jorge Masvidal 
11 Neil Magny 
12 Gunnar Nelson 
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 
14 Geoff Neal 
15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero 
2 Luke Rockhold 
3 Jacare Souza 
4 Kelvin Gastelum 
5 Chris Weidman 
6 Israel Adesanya 
7 Paulo Costa 
8 Derek Brunson 
9 Jared Cannonier 
10 Brad Tavares 
11 David Branch 
12 Antonio Carlos Junior 
13 Uriah Hall 
14 Elias Theodorou 
15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Alexander Gustafsson 
3 Anthony Smith 
4 Jan Blachowicz 
5 Volkan Oezdemir 
6 Thiago Santos 
6 Corey Anderson 
8 Dominick Reyes 
9 Ilir Latifi 
10 Jimi Manuwa 
11 Glover Teixeira 
12 Ovince Saint Preux 
13 Mauricio Rua 
14 Misha Cirkunov 
15 Johnny Walker *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic 
2 Derrick Lewis 
3 Francis Ngannou 
4 Curtis Blaydes 
5 Alexander Volkov 
6 Alistair Overeem 
7 Junior Dos Santos 
8 Aleksei Oleinik 
9 Marcin Tybura 
10 Justin Willis 
11 Tai Tuivasa 
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov 
13 Walt Harris 
14 Andrei Arlovski 
15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade 
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
3 Tatiana Suarez 
3 Nina Ansaroff 
5 Claudia Gadelha 
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
7 Tecia Torres 
8 Michelle Waterson 
9 Carla Esparza 
10 Felice Herrig 
11 Cortney Casey 
12 Cynthia Calvillo 
13 Alexa Grasso 
14 Randa Markos 
15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye 
2 Sijara Eubanks 
3 Katlyn Chookagian 
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
5 Alexis Davis 
6 Liz Carmouche 
7 Joanne Calderwood 
8 Roxanne Modafferi 
9 Lauren Murphy 
10 Jessica-Rose Clark 
11 Mara Romero Borella +2
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith 
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Paige VanZant *NR
14 Montana De La Rosa +1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie 
2 Holly Holm 
3 Ketlen Vieira 
4 Raquel Pennington 
5 Cat Zingano 
6 Marion Reneau 
7 Aspen Ladd 
8 Sara McMann 
9 Yana Kunitskaya 
10 Irene Aldana 
11 Tonya Evinger 
12 Bethe Correia 
13 Lina Lansberg 
14 Lucie Pudilova 
15 Talita Bernardo

NEXT: Johnny Walker Wants Jimi Manuwa At UFC London

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR