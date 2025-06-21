Mykybek Orolbai beats ex-Rizin FF star Tofiq Musayev with kimura in debut fight – UFC Baku Highlights

Fan-favorite lightweight contender, Mykybek Orolbai is back to winning-ways tonight against former Rizin FF lightweight tournament winner, Tofiq Musayev — upsetting the Azerbaijan crowd with a dominant opening round kimura submission win over the home twon favorite at UFC Baku.

Orolbai, who had been out of action since split decision loss to Mateusz Rabecki at UFC 307 last October, returned tonight on enemy territory, taking on former Rizin FF tournament winner and Bellator MMA star, Musayev in the Azerabaijan native’s debut outing in the promotion.

Orolbai, who showed off his dominant grappling early and often throughout their pairing, managed to reset from a stoppage in the action en route to a fight-defining takedown.

Catching another wayward body kick from Musayev with less than a minute to go in the frame, Orolbai eventually stepped across the former, and locked onto a taut kimura submission — forcing an eventual tap from the Sahil-born contender.

Below, catch the highlights from Mykybek Orolbai’s dominant win over Tofiq Musayev