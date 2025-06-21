Report – Jon Jones facing new misdemeanor charge in Albuquerque following alleged February incident

Off the back of his sudden UFC retirement tonight, reports from Albuquerque have revealed the Rochester native is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident back in February of this year.

Jones, who hit the headlines earlier tonight, relinquished his heavyweight championship title, with UFC CEO, Dana White revealing the former pound-for-pound number one had informed promotional brass of his decision to retire from combat sports overnight.

Tonight, reports from the Albuquerque Journal have revealed Jones has had a criminal summons filed against him, following an alleged incident in February of this year, where he is alleged to have fled the scene of an accident.

Jon Jones slapped with new misdemeanor charges

“The Journal has learned a criminal summons accusing Jon Jones, 37, of a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident in February was filed Tuesday in Metropolitan Court,” the article read.

This, of course, is not Jones’ first run-in with law enforcement — even in Albuquerque. Back in 2015, Jon Jones was slapped with an arrest warrant after he was alleged to have committed a hit-and-run, before fleeing the scene.

Furthermore, four years later, Jon Jones was charged with battery after an alleged incident with a cocktail waitress, which included him placing her in a choke hold, slapping her, and kissing her neck.

The following year, Jones pleaded guilty to a DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge, after he was charged with negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

Following the announcement of his retirement tonight, Jon Jones released a statement thanking God and his fans — amongst others, for support throughout his career.

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

“Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.

“I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”