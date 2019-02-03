Highlights: Johnny Walker Keeps Hype Building With Spinning Backfist KO

Hyped light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker had a shot to send his momentum further into the stratosphere when he met Justin Ledet on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Walker did just that in jaw-dropping time. He hit Ledet with the rarely-seen hook kick-to-spinning backfist combo. Some unnecessary follow-up shots came soon thereafter and the referee stepped in to hand Walker a win on his native soil. Interestingly enough, he almost hit Ledet with an illegal kick on the ground that didn’t connect. He now has two vicious first-round stoppages in his first two official UFC bouts.
There isn’t a division that needs a rising star like Walker more than light heavyweight, either. Watch Walker score the fifth-fastest stoppage in modern UFC light heavyweight history here:
LowKickMMA.com is your #1 source for Mixed Martial Arts, MMA News, UFC News, rumors, Bellator, ONE Championship, Muay Thai and MMA Videos. Join the community now and be kept upto date date with the latest MMA News from across the globe.