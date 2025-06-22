Aaron Pico shows off stunning physique ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi debut fight with Movsar Evloev

ByRoss Markey
Just over a month to go ahead of his Octagon debut in Abu Dhabi, former Bellator MMA star, Aaron Pico has shown off a stunning physique as he prepares for a five round co-main event clash with the unbeaten Russian contender, Movsar Evloev.

Pico, who penned a multi-fight deal with the promotion earlier this annum, has been sidelined since avenging a prior loss to Henry Corralles at PFL vs. Bellator last year, turning in a first round knockout win in a lightweight clash.

New signing Aaron Pico vows to win UFC championship in a year: 'I truly feel it'

And set to return to the featherweight limit in his much-anticipated debut in the Dana White-led organization next month, Pico will draw unbeaten former M-1 Global bantamweight kingpin, Evloev in a five round co-headliner at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Just over a month out from the pairing, Pico has been lauded on social media for his shape and physique.

Aaron Pico shows off shredded shape ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi bow

“Aaron Pico is in INSANE shape a month out from his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev,” Championship Rounds posted on X this evening.

And already laying out some notable plans to dominate in the Octagon if afforded the chance, Pico has claimed he has all the makings of a future champion in the UFC to boot.

Ex-Bellator MMA star Aaron Pico inks deal for UFC move

“I think I can be champion within a year,” Aaron Pico told assembled media during a Q&A session back in April. “I know that’s a bold prediction, but I truly feel it. 

Ask Freddie Roach, ask Miguel Cotto, ask Jose Ramirez, Ryan Garcia — they all know that I can box,” Aaron Pico continued. “And (Ilia) Topuria has really, really good hands, but I don’t think it’s at my level, if I’m just being completely honest.”

