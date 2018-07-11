UFC Rankings Update: Daniel Cormier Overtakes ‘Mighty Mouse’ On P4P List

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the week following last weekend’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s safe to say there’s been quite a large shift in several divisions.
The movement, of course, is headlined by new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the aftermath of his first-round knockout over Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event. Also the UFC light heavyweight champion, Cormier overtook dominant flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson atop the pound-for-pound list.
Also at pound-for-pound, featherweight champion Max Holloway inexplicably rose three spots to No. 3 despite being forced out of his scheduled title fight against Brian Ortega in the UFC co-main event. The move was most likely caused by Miocic’s precipitous five-spot drop from No. 2 to No. 7. Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw also moved up to No. 6. weeks ahead of his championship rematch with Cody Garbrandt at August 4’s UFC 227.
In other high-profile movement, Tony Ferguson also overtook Conor McGregor for the top spot at lightweight even though Ferguson is currently recovering from a serious knee injury while McGregor’s future remains uncertain as he awaits his next court date in Brooklyn for his highly-publicized April attack prior to UFC 223. Former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis also rose four spots for his impressive submission win over Michael Chiesa, who fell three spots to No. 9 as a result. Dan Hooker also made his debut on the lightweight ranks for his latest finish over Gilbert Burns.
Middleweight saw two rising stars make a move on the rankings, with bulldozing knockout artist Paulo Costa moving up two spots to No. 8 following his second-round TKO over Uriah Hall, who dropped three spots to No. 12, and undefeated phenom Israel Adesanya, who debuted at a lofty No. 9 after a dominant display of skill against Brad Tavares, who fell two spots to No. 10, in the TUF 27 Finale main event.
At heavyweight, Miocic obviously fell to the top spot while Derrick Lewis rose three spots to No. 2 for his horrible decision win over former top contender Francis Ngannou, who only dropped three spots to No. 4 for his listless, uninspired defeat. Curtis Blaydes fell one spot to No. 3 amidst the chaos.
Check out the fully updated UFC ranks courtesy of UFC.com below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier +3
2 Demetrious Johnson -1
3 Max Holloway +3
3 Conor McGregor
5 Georges St-Pierre
6 TJ Dillashaw +1
7 Stipe Miocic -5
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Khabib Nurmagomedov
10 Robert Whittaker +1
11 Cris Cyborg -1
12 Tony Ferguson
13 Amanda Nunes
14 Cody Garbrandt
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Demetrious Johnson
1 Henry Cejudo
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Jussier Formiga
6 John Moraga
7 Wilson Reis
8 Alexandre Pantoja
9 Brandon Moreno
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 Ben Nguyen
12 Matheus Nicolau
13 Tim Elliott
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Ulka Sasaki
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Cody Stamann
10 Pedro Munhoz
11 Rob Font
12 Thomas Almeida
13 Alejandro Perez
14 Brett Johns
15 Eddie Wineland
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Jeremy Stephens
5 Cub Swanson
6 Josh Emmett
7 Mirsad Bektic
8 Chan Sung Jung
9 Renato Moicano
10 Darren Elkins
11 Ricardo Lamas
12 Myles Jury
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov
14 Dooho Choi
15 Yair Rodriguez *NR
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson +1
2 Conor McGregor -1
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis +4
8 Nate Diaz
10 Al Iaquinta
11 James Vick
12 Michael Chiesa -3
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Dan Hooker *NR
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion : Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Dong Hyun Kim
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion : Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Paulo Costa +2
9 Israel Adesanya *NR
10 Brad Tavares -2
11 Antonio Carlos Junior
12 Uriah Hall -3
13 Thiago Santos -1
14 Elias Theodorou -1
15 Krzysztof Jotko -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Jan Blachowicz
6 Jimi Manuwa
7 Ovince Saint Preux
8 Mauricio Rua
9 Corey Anderson
10 Misha Cirkunov
11 Dominick Reyes
12 Patrick Cummins
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
15 Sam Alvey
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic -1
2 Derrick Lewis +3
3 Curtis Blaydes -1
4 Francis Ngannou -3
5 Alexander Volkov -2
6 Alistair Overeem -2
7 Mark Hunt -1
8 Junior Dos Santos -1
9 Marcin Tybura -1
10 Tai Tuivasa -1
11 Aleksei Oleinik -1
12 Andrei Arlovski -1
13 Stefan Struve -1
14 Shamil Abdurakhimov -1
15 Justin Willis -1
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Tatiana Suarez
10 Cortney Casey
11 Alexa Grasso
12 Randa Markos
13 Nina Ansaroff
14 Joanne Calderwood
15 Angela Hill
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Nicco Montano
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Alexis Davis
4 Roxanne Modafferi +4
5 Lauren Murphy -1
6 Katlyn Chookagian -1
7 Liz Carmouche -1
8 Jessica Eye +1
9 Barb Honchak -2
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Andrea Lee
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Paige VanZant
15 Montana De La Rosa *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Sara McMann
9 Aspen Ladd
10 Bethe Correia
11 Lina Lansberg
12 Irene Aldana
13 Lucie Pudilova
14 Sarah Moras
15 Gina Mazany