UFC Rankings Update: Daniel Cormier Overtakes ‘Mighty Mouse’ On P4P List

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the week following last weekend’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s safe to say there’s been quite a large shift in several divisions.

The movement, of course, is headlined by new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the aftermath of his first-round knockout over Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event. Also the UFC light heavyweight champion, Cormier overtook dominant flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson atop the pound-for-pound list.

Also at pound-for-pound, featherweight champion Max Holloway inexplicably rose three spots to No. 3 despite being forced out of his scheduled title fight against Brian Ortega in the UFC co-main event. The move was most likely caused by Miocic’s precipitous five-spot drop from No. 2 to No. 7. Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw also moved up to No. 6. weeks ahead of his championship rematch with Cody Garbrandt at August 4’s UFC 227.

In other high-profile movement, Tony Ferguson also overtook Conor McGregor for the top spot at lightweight even though Ferguson is currently recovering from a serious knee injury while McGregor’s future remains uncertain as he awaits his next court date in Brooklyn for his highly-publicized April attack prior to UFC 223. Former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis also rose four spots for his impressive submission win over Michael Chiesa, who fell three spots to No. 9 as a result. Dan Hooker also made his debut on the lightweight ranks for his latest finish over Gilbert Burns.

Middleweight saw two rising stars make a move on the rankings, with bulldozing knockout artist Paulo Costa moving up two spots to No. 8 following his second-round TKO over Uriah Hall, who dropped three spots to No. 12, and undefeated phenom Israel Adesanya, who debuted at a lofty No. 9 after a dominant display of skill against Brad Tavares, who fell two spots to No. 10, in the TUF 27 Finale main event.

At heavyweight, Miocic obviously fell to the top spot while Derrick Lewis rose three spots to No. 2 for his horrible decision win over former top contender Francis Ngannou, who only dropped three spots to No. 4 for his listless, uninspired defeat. Curtis Blaydes fell one spot to No. 3 amidst the chaos.

Check out the fully updated UFC ranks courtesy of UFC.com below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier +3

2 Demetrious Johnson -1

3 Max Holloway +3

3 Conor McGregor

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 TJ Dillashaw +1

7 Stipe Miocic -5

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Robert Whittaker +1

11 Cris Cyborg -1

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Brandon Moreno

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Cody Stamann

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Thomas Almeida

13 Alejandro Perez

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Mirsad Bektic

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Myles Jury

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov

14 Dooho Choi

15 Yair Rodriguez *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson +1

2 Conor McGregor -1

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis +4

8 Nate Diaz

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Michael Chiesa -3

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker *NR

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa +2

9 Israel Adesanya *NR

10 Brad Tavares -2

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall -3

13 Thiago Santos -1

14 Elias Theodorou -1

15 Krzysztof Jotko -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Mauricio Rua

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Dominick Reyes

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic -1

2 Derrick Lewis +3

3 Curtis Blaydes -1

4 Francis Ngannou -3

5 Alexander Volkov -2

6 Alistair Overeem -2

7 Mark Hunt -1

8 Junior Dos Santos -1

9 Marcin Tybura -1

10 Tai Tuivasa -1

11 Aleksei Oleinik -1

12 Andrei Arlovski -1

13 Stefan Struve -1

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

15 Justin Willis -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Alexis Davis

4 Roxanne Modafferi +4

5 Lauren Murphy -1

6 Katlyn Chookagian -1

7 Liz Carmouche -1

8 Jessica Eye +1

9 Barb Honchak -2

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Montana De La Rosa *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany