UFC Rankings Update: Cormier Passes St-Pierre On P4P List

The official UFC rankings have been updated heading into July 7’s pay-per-view UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
And one of its featured fighters was the main benefactor of the rankings update.
Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier rose to the No. 4 spot on the pound-for-pound list prior to his heavyweight super fight with Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event, sending former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre down two spots to No. 5.
In other rankings movement, rising welterweight Leon Edwards failed to break into the Top 10 after defeating longtime veteran Donald Cerrone in the main event of last Saturday’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, rising two spots to No. 11.
You can check out the full updated rankings from UFC.com right here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Stipe Miocic
3 Conor McGregor
4 Daniel Cormier +1
5 Georges St-Pierre -2
6 Max Holloway
7 TJ Dillashaw
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Khabib Nurmagomedov
10 Cris Cyborg
11 Robert Whittaker
12 Tony Ferguson
13 Amanda Nunes
14 Cody Garbrandt
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Henry Cejudo
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Jussier Formiga
6 John Moraga
7 Wilson Reis
8 Alexandre Pantoja
9 Brandon Moreno
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 Ben Nguyen
12 Matheus Nicolau
13 Tim Elliott
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Ulka Sasaki *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Cody Stamann +2
10 Pedro Munhoz
11 Rob Font +1
12 Thomas Almeida +1
13 Alejandro Perez +2
14 Brett Johns
15 Eddie Wineland *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Jeremy Stephens
5 Cub Swanson
6 Josh Emmett
7 Mirsad Bektic
8 Chan Sung Jung
9 Renato Moicano
10 Darren Elkins
11 Ricardo Lamas
12 Myles Jury +1
13 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1
14 Dooho Choi
15 Calvin Kattar
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Conor McGregor
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Nate Diaz
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Al Iaquinta
11 James Vick
12 Anthony Pettis
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Paul Felder
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards +2
12 Donald Cerrone -1
13 Gunnar Nelson -1
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Dong Hyun Kim
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Brad Tavares
9 Uriah Hall +1
10 Paulo Costa +1
11 Antonio Carlos Junior +1
12 Thiago Santos
13 Elias Theodorou +1
14 Krzysztof Jotko +1
15 Cezar Ferreira *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Jan Blachowicz
6 Jimi Manuwa
7 Ovince Saint Preux
8 Mauricio Rua -1
9 Corey Anderson
10 Misha Cirkunov
11 Dominick Reyes
12 Patrick Cummins
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
15 Sam Alvey
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Francis Ngannou
2 Curtis Blaydes
3 Alexander Volkov
4 Alistair Overeem
5 Derrick Lewis
6 Mark Hunt
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Tai Tuivasa
10 Aleksei Oleinik
11 Andrei Arlovski
12 Stefan Struve
13 Shamil Abdurakhimov
14 Justin Willis
15 Junior Albini
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Tatiana Suarez
10 Cortney Casey
11 Alexa Grasso
12 Randa Markos
13 Nina Ansaroff
14 Joanne Calderwood
15 Angela Hill
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Nicco Montano
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Alexis Davis
4 Lauren Murphy
5 Katlyn Chookagian
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Barb Honchak
8 Roxanne Modafferi
9 Jessica Eye +1
10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Andrea Lee
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Paige VanZant
15 Gillian Robertson
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Sara McMann
9 Aspen Ladd
10 Bethe Correia
11 Lina Lansberg
12 Irene Aldana
13 Lucie Pudilova
14 Sarah Moras
15 Gina Mazany