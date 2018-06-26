UFC Rankings Update: Cormier Passes St-Pierre On P4P List

The official UFC rankings have been updated heading into July 7’s pay-per-view UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And one of its featured fighters was the main benefactor of the rankings update.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier rose to the No. 4 spot on the pound-for-pound list prior to his heavyweight super fight with Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event, sending former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre down two spots to No. 5.

In other rankings movement, rising welterweight Leon Edwards failed to break into the Top 10 after defeating longtime veteran Donald Cerrone in the main event of last Saturday’s (Sat., June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, rising two spots to No. 11.

You can check out the full updated rankings from UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor

4 Daniel Cormier +1

5 Georges St-Pierre -2

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Robert Whittaker

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Brandon Moreno

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Cody Stamann +2

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font +1

12 Thomas Almeida +1

13 Alejandro Perez +2

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Mirsad Bektic

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Myles Jury +1

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1

14 Dooho Choi

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards +2

12 Donald Cerrone -1

13 Gunnar Nelson -1

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Brad Tavares

9 Uriah Hall +1

10 Paulo Costa +1

11 Antonio Carlos Junior +1

12 Thiago Santos

13 Elias Theodorou +1

14 Krzysztof Jotko +1

15 Cezar Ferreira *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Mauricio Rua -1

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Dominick Reyes

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Curtis Blaydes

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Alistair Overeem

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Tai Tuivasa

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Andrei Arlovski

12 Stefan Struve

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Justin Willis

15 Junior Albini

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Alexis Davis

4 Lauren Murphy

5 Katlyn Chookagian

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Barb Honchak

8 Roxanne Modafferi

9 Jessica Eye +1

10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany