UFC’s New Bonus Structure Comes With One Important Catch – Company Clarifies

Ariel Helwani says the UFC’s revised bonus system needs one key piece of context: the new $25,000 finish bonus is not extra money on top of every major post-fight award. After speaking to multiple sources, Helwani reported that if a fighter gets a finish and also earns a $100,000 Performance of the Night check, the total is $100,000, not $125,000. He added that if a fighter wins Fight of the Night, records a finish, and earns a performance bonus, the total comes to $200,000, not $225,000.

After speaking to multiple sources here’s clarity on the bonuses:



If you score a finish (worth $25k) and, say, a performance bonus (worth $100k), you get $100k not 125k. I think many of us, including me, assumed the latter. It’s basically the greater of two bonuses.



If you win… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 24, 2026

UFC Bonus Pay Clarified: Finish Money Does Not Fully Stack

Earlier this year, the UFC’s headline announcement led many fans and media members to read the new policy as fully stackable. When the promotion rolled out the change ahead of UFC 324, the public message was simple: standard post-fight bonuses were doubled from $50,000 to $100,000, and fighters who secured a knockout or submission would receive $25,000. ESPN’s report stated that the added $25,000 was for any athlete who recorded a finish but failed to win one of the $100,000 bonuses, which hinted at the rule but did not settle every possible overlap scenario on first read.

At UFC 300, the company raised bonuses to $300,000 for that event, and Max Holloway collected two separate awards for his win over Justin Gaethje, taking home $600,000 in bonus money. That example helped shape the assumption that a fighter under the new 2026 format could pile up every available award, but Helwani’s reporting suggests the finish bonus works more like a safety net for finishers who miss out on the bigger checks.

The UFC’s own framework still leaves room for large single-night payouts. The promotion has long reserved the right to award more than four bonuses, skip Fight of the Night, or hand out extra performance awards depending on the card. It also determines bonus winners internally, so the exact count and distribution can still vary from event to event. What appears settled now is the core math: $100,000 bonuses remain the main prizes, and the $25,000 finish award exists to make sure more stoppage winners leave with something extra, not to inflate every major bonus result.

A finish now carries a built-in financial reward in cases where it does not earn one of the marquee awards, and the standard Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night checks have doubled from their long-standing $50,000 level to $100,000. But Helwani’s clarification cuts through the early confusion and sets a clearer expectation going forward: in most overlap cases, the UFC is paying the highest applicable bonus in that category, not adding every label together.