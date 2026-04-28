Why PFL MENA Sees Dubai as the Heart of Pride of Arabia – Interview with PFL MENA General Manager Jerome Mazet

PFL MENA arrives in Dubai on May 24 with Pride of Arabia, a card built around two Emirati names at different stages of the journey: veteran Mohammad Yahya in the main event and rising amateur Zamzam Al Hammadi in a featured showcase. For the promotion, the event is the first Dubai show and a chance to present what PFL MENA believes the regional product should look like when it is placed on one of the Gulf’s biggest stages. PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia takes place on Sunday, May 24, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

In Dubai, PFL MENA Tries to Show What Arab MMA Can Be

Dubai makes sense for PFL MENA for reasons that go well beyond venue logistics. In MMA terms, the city already carries weight. It sits inside a country that has spent decades building a real combat sports culture, from jiu-jitsu and grappling to major MMA events. But for PFL MENA, Dubai means something more specific. It is the place where the region’s different communities already meet, live, work and watch sport together.

That was central to how Jerome Mazet framed the event. In our interview, he described Dubai as “the capital city of the Arab world, where all the communities live.” A PFL MENA event in Dubai is not speaking to one city in a narrow sense. It is speaking to Emiratis, but also to the wider Arab audience that sees Dubai as a common meeting point.

Mazet also linked that idea to the makeup of the event itself. “This is a moment where communities come together and cheer for their local champions,” he said. That line gets to the core of what PFL MENA is trying to do in the region. The league is selling fights, but it is also trying to give Arab MMA a stage that feels regional rather than imported. Dubai gives it that setting because the audience already reflects the mix of nationalities and backgrounds that define modern Arab sport.

There is also a practical side to this. Dubai is one of the few cities in the region where a card can feel local and international at the same time. Fighters can represent their own country, while performing in front of a crowd made up of fans from across the Arab world. That creates a different atmosphere from a standard home show. It turns the event into something closer to a regional gathering.

Mazet made clear that this is part of a wider identity PFL MENA wants to build. “We need to be a regional league,” he said. “It’s really not just bringing the fights. It’s building the ecosystem around it that will make this industry sustainable.”

He also stressed that PFL MENA’s focus starts with the fans in the region, not viewers outside it. “We don’t think of the American fan or the British fan when we do our events,” Mazet said. “We think of the guy in Kuwait, in Riyadh, in Dubai.” That is an important distinction. Dubai may be a global city, but the strategy here is still rooted in local taste. PFL MENA is not trying to dress up an overseas product for the region. It is trying to shape a product that begins with the region and can then travel outward.

PFL MENA General Manager Jerome Mazet (Right)

In his view, MMA in the Gulf has already moved into a more mainstream space than it occupies in some Western markets. “In our region, because it is more mainstream, the positioning is more family-oriented, more community-oriented,” he said. Dubai fits that idea.

That is what gives Pride of Arabia weight beyond the fight card itself. With Yahya returning in the main event, Zamzam appearing as one of the card’s key young faces, and Dubai serving as the backdrop, PFL MENA is trying to present a version of MMA that feels rooted in the region rather than borrowed from somewhere else. If the night lands the way the promotion hopes, the event will say as much about where Arab MMA is going as it does about who wins and loses in the cage.