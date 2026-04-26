Jose Aldo says Conor McGregor was destined to beat him at UFC 194, opens up on Comeback

Jose Aldo says time has changed how he views Conor McGregor, framing the loss at UFC 194 as part of McGregor’s path rather than a mistake he cannot escape, while also arguing that a second fight with Max Holloway would make sense as a comeback bout for the Irish star.

Aldo’s comments land with extra weight because they connect three threads at once: the 13-second finish that changed featherweight history, the personal peace he says now exists between the two men, and the current question of whether McGregor can still matter in the cage after years of inactivity.

Jose Aldo Talks Conor McGregor Fight at UFC 194

Aldo’s main point is that he no longer treats UFC 194 as a result that ruined his career. McGregor knocked him out in 13 seconds in December 2015 to win the UFC featherweight title, a finish that was the fastest in UFC title-fight history, and Aldo now says he sees that night through the lens of destiny rather than regret. Speaking in an interview with Jackpot City Casino, Aldo explained:

“How do I think my career would have been different if I had beaten Conor McGregor in that title fight? I think for the fans it would’ve been huge, a great fight, a big win. But I believe in destiny. It wasn’t my mistake, it was Conor’s merit. He landed a great shot and won. After that, he moved up. I understand now, he struggled to make weight. He gained weight and never returned to featherweight because he wasn’t a natural fit for that division.”

That view lines up with what followed. McGregor never defended the featherweight belt after beating Aldo, and Aldo later beat Frankie Edgar for the interim title at UFC 200 before being promoted to undisputed champion when McGregor was removed from the division in November 2016.

“So I think things happened as they were meant to. I did my job, I fought, I won what I had to win, and I carried on. I’ve never been someone to dwell on losses. Once you spill a glass of milk, you can’t undo it, you clean it up and move on. That’s how my career went. I asked for a rematch, then I fought for the title again, won it, and kept going.”

The other striking part of Aldo’s interview is how calmly he now talks about a man who once stood across from him in one of the UFC’s nastiest rivalries. Aldo says the relationship is now “very good,” and multiple reports this week have pointed to the same detail: the two still exchange messages.

“What is my relationship with Conor like now? It’s very good. Not just with Conor, but with all my opponents, I’ve always had respect and a certain fondness for everyone. We exchange messages now and then. Recently I told him I was very happy he accepted Jesus as his saviour. I congratulated him and all that.”

Will Conor McGregor make a Comeback?

Aldo also sounds realistic about McGregor’s career stage. He says fame can carry a fighter only so far, and that McGregor has to compete again if he wants fans to keep buying into the idea of a real return.

“When a fighter becomes a global star, they start doing films. But they still need to stay in the UFC, otherwise they fade away. So he needs to fight. I believe at some point he has to come back, it doesn’t matter who against, but he needs to be in there fighting again to reignite that spark.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: (R-L) Jose Aldo of Brazil and Mario Bautista hug after a bantamweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

On the matchup itself, Aldo sees logic in McGregor facing Holloway again. The two first met in August 2013, when McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 26, long before Holloway became one of the division’s defining champions.