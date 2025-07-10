PFL Appoints Former Turner Chief John Martin as CEO as Peter Murray Steps Down

The PFL has appointed John Martin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Martin brings extensive experience from the media, entertainment, and sports sectors, having previously served as Chairman and CEO of Turner LLC and as Chief Financial Officer at Time Warner Inc.

PFL MMA new CEO – John Martin

In his new role, Martin will oversee the league’s strategy, management, operations, finances, and personnel. Peter Murray, who previously held the position of CEO, will transition to lead PFL International, focusing on the development and expansion of the league’s international divisions. Murray will report directly to Martin under the new global structure.

During his tenure at Turner LLC from 2014 to 2018, Martin managed a portfolio that included cable networks, digital platforms, and sports assets such as TNT, TBS, CNN, and Turner Sports. The company recorded $13 billion in annual revenue and nearly $5 billion in operating income under his leadership.

John Martin, CEO of PFL, said:

“MMA represents the biggest opportunity in sports, and the PFL has secured a unique position that will never be replicated. I’m incredibly excited about the future of the PFL and confident that we’re only at the beginning of what this organization will achieve. My two greatest passions are leading media companies and MMA, so stepping into the position of PFL CEO is truly a dream role for me.”

Before joining Turner, Martin was CFO at Time Warner Inc., overseeing financial operations for Warner Bros., HBO, Turner LLC, Time Inc., and Time Warner Cable. He also served as CFO of Time Warner Cable and was an early supporter of expanding MMA programming on cable networks.

Martin has a long-standing interest in MMA. He began training in martial arts in his 20s, earning a black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and competed in amateur tournaments into his 40s. He has followed the sport since the first UFC event.

Donn Davis, PFL Founder and Chairman, said: