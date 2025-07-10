What If Khamzat Chimaev Can’t Finish Dricus Du Plessis? UFC Star Asks The Question That Could Define UFC 319

UFC fighter Marcus McGhee has given his thoughts on whether or not Khamzat Chimaev will be able to get the job done against Dricus du Plessis.

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his chance to wear UFC gold. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship in a fight that fans have been waiting a long time to see. While Chimaev is seen as the favorite by many, we all know that du Plessis has made a career out of shocking the masses.

Still, it’s largely expected to be a close fight, even if Khamzat Chimaev’s win over Robert Whittaker was enough to convince many that it’ll be one-sided. ‘Borz’ has been on a rocket ship to the moon ever since debuting for the promotion and while it’s taken longer than many expected for him to get here, you can bet he’ll be ready to seize this opportunity.

Ahead of fight night, Marcus McGhee gave his thoughts on what he thinks Khamzat Chimaev needs to do in order to lift that title up high in Chicago.

Marcus McGhee’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“I feel like Dricus is the type of guy who can nullify a lot of the things that Khamzat brings.”

“If Khamzat’s going to get it done, it’s going to be in the first or second round. I do think he needs to finish to do that. But if it goes to the third, fourth, and fifth round, I feel like Du Plessis has that type of skill, durability, and just the physicality to be able to put up with the things that Khamzat will be able to give to him.”

Get ready, fight fans, because there are a million and one different ways that this fight can go on August 16.