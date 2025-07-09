Max Holloway doesn’t understand still being #1 contender in UFC featherweight rankings

UFC star Max Holloway has expressed his confusion at still being ranked as the #1 contender in the UFC’s featherweight rankings.

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most popular fighters of his generation. The former featherweight king has had some incredible moments throughout the course of his extensive career, but in the present day, he’s attempting to bounce back from more adversity after being finished by Ilia Topuria.

In his next outing, Max Holloway will battle Dustin Poirier for the BMF title at UFC 318 in what will serve as the final fight of Poirier’s iconic career. While it’ll take place at 155 pounds, ‘Blessed’ is still ranked as the number one contender at featherweight, even though he’s seemingly made it clear that he’s going to be staying at lightweight moving forward.

In a recent interview, Max Holloway made it known once again that he’s going to stay at lightweight even after UFC 318.

Max Holloway questions featherweight ranking

“I just figured, ’55 is much funner,” Holloway told MMA Junkie in an interview facilitated by Stake.com. “I get to eat a bunch more, and I just get to do my thing at ’55. So, at the end of the day, it was a no-brainer to stay there. We had unfinished business at ’45, so that’s why we went back down. We here now, and I can’t wait. There’s some fun matchups for us here at ’55, so it’s even more better for me.”

“The last two ’55 fights, I had business that I wanted to take care of going back down a weight class, so we went hard and we did it the right way,” Holloway said. “We knew that hey, man, if the weight gotta come off, then the weight gotta come off. … I don’t know what the UFC or, I mean, you guys are the ones who vote on the rankings, right? I don’t know what you guys are thinking keeping me No. 1 contender there, ’cause that’s kind of ridiculous. I’m not going back down to ’45. I’m over it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie