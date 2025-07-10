UFC legend Randy Couture suffers nasty injuries in crash

UFC legend and former multiple-time world champion Randy Couture suffered nasty injuries in a crash earlier this week.

As we know, Randy Couture is one of the most intriguing fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was able to have several spells of dominance at the top of the sport and while he also had his fair share of downs, his legacy is there for all to see, even all these years after he first burst onto the scene.

Randy Couture may not be everyone’s favorite fighter and he may not even be seen as one of the greatest of all time, but he was certainly involved in some incredibly notable fights – whether it be title showdowns or grudge matches, or even welcoming boxers over to the UFC.

However, as reported by TMZ, it appears as if Randy Couture is now facing an entirely new battle.

UFC legend Randy Couture airlifted to burn center after frightening NHRA practice crash https://t.co/bhgkhSzDus pic.twitter.com/RSRdBdPUyS — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2025

Randy Couture rushed to burn center

The report from TMZ indicates that Couture, 62, was airlifted to a burn center with serious injuries after crashing during practice runs at a racetrack in Kansas City. The UFC veteran was scheduled to make his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year, but was left with second-degree burns and trauma injuries on Tuesday.

Couture is currently remains at the aforementioned burn center for treatment after completely wrecking the car that he was driving – although the cause of the issue is currently unknown. Thankfully, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

It remains to be seen whether or not Couture will continue to pursue this venture but at the very least, it’s just good to know that he’s going to make a full recovery. We’ll update you on this story as and when we receive any further information. Get well soon, Randy.