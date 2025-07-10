Oddsmakers Think Paulo Costa’s Best Days are Behind Him – Predict Loss against Roman Kopylov

If you’re looking to throw down a bet on whether Paulo Costa will actually make it to the UFC 318 octagon, you’re not alone, fight fans and oddsmakers alike have been side-eyeing this matchup with a mix of skepticism. Costa, once the middleweight division’s golden boy, has become something of a wildcard when it comes to actually showing up on fight night. He has a whopping nine cancelled bouts in his UFC career.

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov Odds

But as of now, the sportsbooks are focused on whether he’ll win or lose against Roman Kopylov, not whether he’ll make it to the cage at all. The odds for the actual fight have Costa as a pretty sizable underdog, floating around +200 to +250, with Kopylov the clear favorite at -235 or steeper. That’s a polite way of saying the bookies think Costa’s best days might be behind him, but there’s always that glimmer of “secret juice” magic that could see him pull off an upset. To play more numbers, even with Bitcoin, check out https://99bitcoins.com/best-bitcoin-casino/gambling-sites/.

As for prop bets on Costa’s notorious fight week drama – weight mishaps, injuries, or mysterious withdrawals – those aren’t front and center at major sportsbooks right now.

If you’re looking to wager on the UFC match Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, here’s how the oddsmakers see it: Kopylov is the clear favorite, while Costa is playing the underdog role – again. Most major sportsbooks have Kopylov floating around -235 to -250, giving him roughly a 70% implied chance to win. Costa, meanwhile, is sitting at juicy underdog odds between +200 and +250, meaning a $100 bet on the Brazilian could net you a tidy profit if he pulls off the upset.

The most popular bets are on Kopylov to win by knockout or TKO, which makes sense given 12 of his 14 wins have come via strikes. Costa’s best shot, according to the odds, is to land a haymaker early or grind out a decision, but the markets are leaning heavily toward a Kopylov finish.

Bookmakers are offering odds for Kopylov to finish it inside two rounds, with the shortest odds on a KO/TKO in either the first or second round. Costa by early KO is a longer shot, but not impossible – he’s been known to bring the heat when motivated. If you’re feeling bold, betting on the fight to go the distance will get you longer odds, as neither man is known for playing it safe.

if you’re betting with your head, Kopylov by KO is the right pick.