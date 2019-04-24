UFC Rankings Update: Nate Diaz Finally Removed From Lightweight List

Last weekend’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg didn’t elicit the most dramatic changes to the official UFC rankings. This week’s rankings have seen the removal of a high-profile fighter that many felt was overdue, however. That fighter is none other than fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Diaz was removed from the lightweight Top 15 almost three years after his last fight. Diaz was somehow still ranked at No. 15 in the last official UFC rankings update. The Stockton, Calif.-based slugger was last seen losing a hard-fought majority decision to longtime rival Conor McGregor at August 2016’s UFC 202.

He was set to come back against current interim champion Dustin Poirier at last November’s UFC 230. A hip injury to ‘The Diamond’ nixed that bout, however. Diaz’ return has been uncertain (at best) ever since. Some feel the only fight he will return for is his rumored trilogy bout with McGregor. But based on both fighters’ inactivity levels as of late, it’s debatable if the UFC will proceed with the fight. It would still most likely draw big numbers regardless.

In terms of rankings affected by actual fighting, longtime veteran Alistair Overeem moved up one spot into a tie with Alexander Volkov for the No. 6 spot after UFC St. Petersburg. He finished submission wiz Aleksei Oleinik in the main event. Interestingly enough, Overeem was originally supposed to fight Volkov in Russia. Oleinik held steady at No. 9 despite the loss.

Check out the full updated rankings via UFC.com here.

Official UFC Rankings Update:

POUND-FOR-POUND:

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Max Holloway

6 Amanda Nunes

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Conor McGregor

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Tyron Woodley

14 Rose Namajunas

15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT:

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Wilson Reis

6 Tim Elliott

7 Rogerio Bontorin

8 Magomed Bibulatov

9 Ryan Benoit

10 Jordan Espinosa

11 Kai Kara France

12 Eric Shelton

13 Alex Perez

14 Raulian Paiva

15 Matt Schnell

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Champion: Vacant

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Raphael Assuncao

3 Aljamain Sterling

4 Pedro Munhoz

5 Dominick Cruz

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Jimmie Rivera

8 John Lineker

9 Petr Yan

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 John Dodson

13 Alejandro Perez

14 Thomas Almeida

15 Ricky Simon

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Brian Ortega

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Alexander Volkanovski

5 Renato Moicano

6 Zabit Magomedsharipov

7 Jeremy Stephens

8 Josh Emmett

9 Mirsad Bektic

10 Cub Swanson

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Yair Rodriguez

13 Chan Sung Jung

14 Darren Elkins

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Al Iaquinta

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Kevin Lee

7 Edson Barboza

8 Donald Cerrone -1

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Gregor Gillespie

12 Alexander Hernandez -1

13 James Vick

14 Charles Oliveira

15 Islam Makhachev *NR

WELTERWEIGHT:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Ben Askren

6 Darren Till

7 Stephen Thompson

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Robbie Lawler

11 Leon Edwards

12 Demian Maia

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Ronaldo Souza

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Chris Weidman

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Jack Hermansson

11 Brad Tavares

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 (T) Elias Theodorou +1

13 (T) Uriah Hall

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT:

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Thiago Santos

4 Anthony Smith

5 Dominick Reyes

6 Jan Blachowicz

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Jimi Manuwa

11 Glover Teixeira

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 (T) Alexander Volkov

6 (T) Alistair Overeem +1

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Shamil Abdurakhimov

11 Justin Willis

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Marcin Tybura -3

14 Blagoy Ivanov

15 Andrei Arlovski

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT:

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Tatiana Suarez

4 Nina Ansaroff

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1

11 Cynthia Calvillo

12 Felice Herrig

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Cortney Casey

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT:

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

7 Roxanne Modafferi +2

5 Joanne Calderwood

7 Alexis Davis -1

8 (T) Lauren Murphy

8 (T) Jennifer Maia +1

10 Andrea Lee

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Maycee Barber +1

14 Paige VanZant +1

15 Poliana Botelho

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Cat Zingano

6 Aspen Ladd

7 Yana Kunitskaya

8 Marion Reneau

9 Sara McMann

10 Irene Aldana

11 Tonya Evinger

12 Bethe Correia

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Macy Chiasson

15 Talita Bernardo