Karate Combat Announces Loaded 8-Man Last-Man-Standing Heavyweight Tournament

Karate Combat dropped a bombshell on Thursday.

Per an official announcement from the promotion, their two-night return to Miami next weekend (Friday, July 18) will feature an eight-man last-man-standing heavyweight tournament.

Among the names listed for the tournament are 15-fight UFC veteran Chase Sherman, former BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher, and Saulo Cavalari, a former two-time GLORY light heavyweight titleholder, who has also competed in both bare-knuckle boxing and mixed martial arts

Also featured will be heavyweight knockout artist Robelis Despaigne. Since making his KC debut in January, ‘The Big Boy’ has looked practically indestructible inside The Pit, defeating all three of his opponents in a combined time of 24 seconds.

Check out the first four matchups below:

UFC fans may also recognize Zac Pauga, who went 1-3 inside UFC and most recently fought at DBX 1, losing a split decision to Robinson Perez.

It’s unclear if the winner will go on to face reigning heavyweight champion Sam Alvey, who recently smashed his way through Tyrone Spong at KC 54 in May.

Aline Pereira returns to the Karate Combat Pit in Miami

Karate Combat’s two-night stay in ‘Magic City’ will also host the return of Brazilian knockout artist Aline Pereira, sister to former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

After landing back-to-back knockouts under the KC banner, she’ll look to go 3-0 when she meets nine-time Muay Thai champion Fani Peloumpi for the KC flyweight women’s world title.

Check out Karate Combat’s official Instagram for all the details on the event, which features four title tilts in addition to the highly anticipated heavyweight tourney.