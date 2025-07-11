Undercard Fighter From 2 Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Cards on if either Fights in BKFC

While Dustin Poirier is hanging up the gloves in the headliner of UFC 318, a former UFC title challenger doesn’t seem like they would be too surprised if Poirier knuckles up and toes the line someday. Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Jessica Eye discussed multiple topics following her debut win in the word of gloveless combat at BKFC Texas.

With Conor McGregor showing a lot of enthusiasm for Eye’s inclusion into BKFC both before and after the fight with Mariya Agapova, the former UFC title challenger mentioned how she feels like her opportunities are endless. With a birthday coming up on the 27th, things are coming nicely into focus for ‘Evil’ Eye who is still training and won’t need a lot of time to get ready for another BKFC foray.

During her UFC tenure though, Eye had the experience of fighting on two of the McGregor vs Poirier cards throughout their trilogy. Jessica Eye had consecutive octagon trips on the second and third Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier cards, losing back to back outings to Joanne Wood and Jennifer Maia with both setbacks coming by way of unanimous decision.

Speaking of trilogies, Dustin Poirier will be taking on Max Holloway in the former’s swan song on July 19th with the latter’s BMF title on the line. When touching on some fighters who could potentially be drawn in to trying out bare-knuckle boxing, Eye said,

“I think Conor’s gonna fight in bare knuckle at some point. But yeah I mean, I can see a couple of guys making a transition over to try it a couple of times themself just because they’re curious. I mean, I was curious.”

Conor McGregor doesn’t have “that hunger” to fight in BKFC according to former uFC fighter

The teasing of being a player-manager within BKFC from the promotion’s partial owner Conor McGregor is something that Eye can clearly see becoming a reality but not everyone seems so sure. Ex-UFC star and current BKFC combatant Dustin Pague discussed McGregor dropping the gloves and stepping into BKFC during a relatively recent interview with Inside Fighting. When expounding upon his thoughts related to this subject, Pague quipped [via The SportsRush],