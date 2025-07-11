With the announcement of their own two-night heavyweight Karate combat tournament, reminiscent of the Glory Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament in kickboxing. Today, however, we look back at the hectic debut of UFC veteran Danaa Batgerel in Karate combat after his release from the UFC as he faced slick BKFC veteran Freddy Masabo.

In which Freddy Masabo would outbox and drop Batgerel badly in the second round, however, Batgerel would rally in the third and score a vicious flying knee knockout that would put Masabo to sleep instantly in a shocking display.

With Karate combat undergoing numerous trials and tribulations during its evolution within the brand, and even changing the company’s president, the excitement that comes from the hybrid sport, as seen in the knockout above, showcases this evolution.

Karate combat continues to bring the shock and awe that karate once did.

In the modern era, Karate is increasingly viewed as a traditional martial art and point sport, but Karate combat has shaken the narrative. Proving that Karate is not just an effective art, but a must-watch spectacle for all combat sports fans. From kickboxing fans to MMA fans, the blending of ground and pound techniques with light grappling elements and technical striking has led to some incredible finishes and matches, and hopefully can deliver in their last-man-standing tournament.