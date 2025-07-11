‘You Can’t Take Me Down’ Is Dricus Du Plessis’ Claim Against Khamzat Chimaev More Than Just Talk? UFC Legend Wonders

Dricus du Plessis has been sharpening his grappling skills even further ahead of his Khamzat Chimaev clash and a unique betting arrangement from the former’s coach has caught the attention of a former multi-division UFC title challenger.

This discourse began when the reigning UFC middleweight champion posted to his social media stating that after a two hour session, his coach Morne Visser told everyone in the gym to line up and that anyone to take down DDP would get 10K with the kingpin of 185 pounds mentioning how his coach was serious about this. Chimaev on his side has been honing his skills with Olympic level wrestling coaches ahead of his bid for du Plessis’ middleweight crown at UFC 319 on August 16th in Chicago.

Taking to his personal YouTube channel to expound upon his thoughts on this takedown bet from DDP’s coach, while taking certain creative liberties with the narrative, Chael Sonnen said:

Dricus Du Plessis did training with the national team in South Africa – Greco Roman specifically. That’s what Randy Couture, Dan Henderson, and Ilia Topuria did. So, when Dricus says, ‘You can’t take me down,’ it’s a big claim coming from the champion of the world.”

Chael Sonnen’s initial Dricus du Plessis video title draws scrutiny from fans

The former two-time UFC middleweight title challenger offering up his thoughts on aspects of this Dricus du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title bout initially saw a crucial mistake made which several fans sounded off on.

Instead of the name of ‘Borz’ being featured in the initial video title and corresponding description, the first title and description featured the name of Sean Strickland instead of Chimaev. Several fan reactions were compiled by Essentially Sports with a few of the commentors stating, “Chael, are you hiring for a virtual assistant? I won’t put the wrong names in your video titles.”

A reference was made to a quote from Sonnen’s infamous TUF brawl against one of his more notable rivals Wanderlei Silva when another fan said, “Can’t let accurate titles get close!”.

Also, another fan quipped, “Where does Sean Strickland fit into this?”