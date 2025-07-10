Conor McGregor and ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry Bring the Heat to Florida with Fiery Faceoff

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had some words during Thursday’s BKFC Champions Summit.

After a middling 7-8 run inside the Octagon, ‘Platinum’ found his footing in the world of bare-knuckle boxing, defeating names like Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and Thiago Alves to establish himself as the BKFC’s undisputed King of Violence. However, Perry’s momentum came to a crashing halt around this time last year when he suffered a sixth-round TKO loss against Jake Paul in an ill-advised boxing bout.

The defeat prompted McGregor to unceremoniously sack ‘Platinum’ during one of his patented tweet-and-delete sprees. Though nobody took McGregor’s comment seriously, Perry’s prolonged absence from the promotion started to make some fight fans wonder.

Well, we finally got our answer as both McGregor and Perry were present at this week’s press event in Hollywood, Florida. While there, the two engaged in a fiery faceoff, with McGregor ordering ‘Platinum’ to “dance” for him when he makes his return to the squared circle this fall.

“You’re welcome back because I welcomed you back,” McGregor told Perry. “October 11 is your date and you’ll dance for me, boy. You’ll dance for the owner.”

Mike Perry wants to knuckle up with Conor McGregor

While Perry’s return opponent was not yet revealed, ‘Platinum’ hopes that one day, he’ll have the chance to toe the line with McGregor.

“I think it makes a lot of sense because we haven’t seen Conor in the ring in a while,” Perry said. “But I know he loves bare knuckle and I’d love to face off against him any time. Any time we’re looking for the action.”

“Then we can talk,” McGregor quickly snapped back. “But your date is October 11, Michael Perry, the return of ‘Platinum.’ “And we’ve got one hell of an announcement of an opponent for you. One of the baddest men to ever grace the Ultimate Fighting Championship when it comes to bare knuckle, and he’s going to throw down with you in front of me for my viewing pleasure. And then I’ll decide if you’re worthy.”

Perry is a perfect 5-0 under the BKFC banner, with his last three wins coming by way of KO/TKO.