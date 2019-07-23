UFC Rankings Update: Leon Edwards Enters Welterweight Top Five

Spread the word!













This past weekend (Sat. July 20, 2019) UFC San Antonio took place from the AT&T Center in Texas.

In the main event of the night, Leon Edwards picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. After the win, “Rocky” called out rival Jorge Masvidal to meet him inside the Octagon next.

Also, in the co-main event, Walt Harris made quick work of Aleksei Oleinik with a 12-second knockout win. Harris could be looking at a big name opponent next after his stunning victory. And of course, Dan Hooker pulled off a nasty first-round knockout win over James Vick at lightweight.

The new UFC Rankings have been released following this past weekend’s show. Edwards jumped up eight spots on the welterweight list, breaking into the top five by overtaking the No. 4-spot.

Check out the full updated fighter rankings here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov +1

3 Jon Jones -1

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Amanda Nunes

6 Max Holloway

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Dustin Poirier +2

9 Stipe Miocic +2

10 Robert Whittaker -2

11 Tony Ferguson +1

12 Conor McGregor -2

13 Valentina Shevchenko

14 Tyron Woodley

15 Jessica Andrade

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Jussier Formiga

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Sergio Pettis +1

6 Tim Elliott -1

7 Brandon Moreno +3

8 Rogerio Bontorin -1

9 Jordan Espinosa -1

10 Ryan Benoit -2

11 Kai Kara France

12 Alex Perez

13 Raulian Paiva

14 Matt Schnell

15 Mark de la Rosa

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Aljamain Sterling

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Petr Yan

5 Pedro Munhoz

6 Dominick Cruz

7 Cody Garbrandt

8 Jimmie Rivera

9 Corey Sandhagen

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 John Dodson

13 Song Yadong

14 Urijah Faber

15 Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Alexander Volkanovski

2 Brian Ortega

3 Jose Aldo

4 Frankie Edgar

5 Zabit Magomedsharipov

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Josh Emmett

10 Renato Moicano

11 Calvin Kattar

12 Arnold Allen

13 Shane Burgos

14 Ryan Hall

15 Mirsad Bektic

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta

7 Edson Barboza

8 Kevin Lee

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Charles Oliveira

12 Gregor Gillespie

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker *NR

15 Islam Makhachev -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Jorge Masvidal

4 Leon Edwards +8

5 Rafael Dos Anjos -1

6 Darren Till -1

7 Stephen Thompson -1

8 Anthony Pettis -1

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1

10 Ben Askren -1

11 Robbie Lawler -1

12 Demian Maia -1

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Kelvin Gastelum

4 Jack Hermansson

5 Ronaldo Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Ian Heinisch

11 Uriah Hall

12 Brad Tavares

13 Antonio Carlos Junior

14 David Branch

15 Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Thiago Santos

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes

5 (T) Jan Blachowicz

5 (T) Alexander Gustafsson

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Glover Teixeira

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Nikita Krylov

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 Alexander Volkov

7 Alistair Overeem

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Shamil Abdurakhimov +1

10 Blagoy Ivanov +1

11 Walt Harris +3

12 Aleksei Oleinik -3

13 Tai Tuivasa -1

14 Marcin Tybura -1

15 Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Jessica Andrade

1 Rose Namajunas

2 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cynthia Calvillo

12 Felice Herrig

13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14 Cortney Casey

15 Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Jennifer Maia +2

5 Joanne Calderwood -1

6 Andrea Lee +1

7 Alexis Davis +1

8 Roxanne Modafferi -3

9 Lauren Murphy

10 Mara Romero Borella

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Maycee Barber

13 Paige VanZant

14 Poliana Botelho

15 Antonina Shevchenko

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Holly Holm

4 Julianna Pena

5 Aspen Ladd

6 Raquel Pennington

7 Cat Zingano

8 Yana Kunitskaya

9 Marion Reneau

10 Irene Aldana

11 Sara McMann

12 Macy Chiasson

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Sijara Eubanks

15 Viviane Araujo

What do you think about the updated UFC rankings following UFC San Antonio?