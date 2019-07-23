UFC Rankings Update: Leon Edwards Enters Welterweight Top Five

This past weekend (Sat. July 20, 2019) UFC San Antonio took place from the AT&T Center in Texas.
In the main event of the night, Leon Edwards picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. After the win, “Rocky” called out rival Jorge Masvidal to meet him inside the Octagon next.
Also, in the co-main event, Walt Harris made quick work of Aleksei Oleinik with a 12-second knockout win. Harris could be looking at a big name opponent next after his stunning victory. And of course, Dan Hooker pulled off a nasty first-round knockout win over James Vick at lightweight.
The new UFC Rankings have been released following this past weekend’s show. Edwards jumped up eight spots on the welterweight list, breaking into the top five by overtaking the No. 4-spot.
Check out the full updated fighter rankings here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov +1
3 Jon Jones -1
4 Henry Cejudo
5 Amanda Nunes
6 Max Holloway
7 Kamaru Usman
8 Dustin Poirier +2
9 Stipe Miocic +2
10 Robert Whittaker -2
11 Tony Ferguson +1
12 Conor McGregor -2
13 Valentina Shevchenko
14 Tyron Woodley
15 Jessica Andrade
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Jussier Formiga
3 Alexandre Pantoja
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 Sergio Pettis +1
6 Tim Elliott -1
7 Brandon Moreno +3
8 Rogerio Bontorin -1
9 Jordan Espinosa -1
10 Ryan Benoit -2
11 Kai Kara France
12 Alex Perez
13 Raulian Paiva
14 Matt Schnell
15 Mark de la Rosa
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Marlon Moraes
2 Aljamain Sterling
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Petr Yan
5 Pedro Munhoz
6 Dominick Cruz
7 Cody Garbrandt
8 Jimmie Rivera
9 Corey Sandhagen
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 John Dodson
13 Song Yadong
14 Urijah Faber
15 Thomas Almeida
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Alexander Volkanovski
2 Brian Ortega
3 Jose Aldo
4 Frankie Edgar
5 Zabit Magomedsharipov
6 Chan Sung Jung
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Josh Emmett
10 Renato Moicano
11 Calvin Kattar
12 Arnold Allen
13 Shane Burgos
14 Ryan Hall
15 Mirsad Bektic
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Conor McGregor
4 Donald Cerrone
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Al Iaquinta
7 Edson Barboza
8 Kevin Lee
9 Anthony Pettis
10 Paul Felder
11 Charles Oliveira
12 Gregor Gillespie
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Dan Hooker *NR
15 Islam Makhachev -1
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1 Tyron Woodley
2 Colby Covington
3 Jorge Masvidal
4 Leon Edwards +8
5 Rafael Dos Anjos -1
6 Darren Till -1
7 Stephen Thompson -1
8 Anthony Pettis -1
9 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1
10 Ben Askren -1
11 Robbie Lawler -1
12 Demian Maia -1
13 Neil Magny
14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
15 Vincente Luque
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Kelvin Gastelum
4 Jack Hermansson
5 Ronaldo Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Ian Heinisch
11 Uriah Hall
12 Brad Tavares
13 Antonio Carlos Junior
14 David Branch
15 Anderson Silva
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Thiago Santos
3 Anthony Smith
4 Dominick Reyes
5 (T) Jan Blachowicz
5 (T) Alexander Gustafsson
7 Volkan Oezdemir
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Glover Teixeira
11 Aleksandar Rakic
12 Johnny Walker
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Nikita Krylov
15 Misha Cirkunov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Francis Ngannou
3 Junior Dos Santos
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Derrick Lewis
6 Alexander Volkov
7 Alistair Overeem
8 Cain Velasquez
9 Shamil Abdurakhimov +1
10 Blagoy Ivanov +1
11 Walt Harris +3
12 Aleksei Oleinik -3
13 Tai Tuivasa -1
14 Marcin Tybura -1
15 Augusto Sakai
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Jessica Andrade
1 Rose Namajunas
2 Tatiana Suarez
3 Nina Ansaroff
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Weili Zhang
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Tecia Torres
9 Carla Esparza
10 Alexa Grasso
11 Cynthia Calvillo
12 Felice Herrig
13 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
14 Cortney Casey
15 Yan Xiaonan
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Katlyn Chookagian
3 Liz Carmouche
4 Jennifer Maia +2
5 Joanne Calderwood -1
6 Andrea Lee +1
7 Alexis Davis +1
8 Roxanne Modafferi -3
9 Lauren Murphy
10 Mara Romero Borella
11 Montana De La Rosa
12 Maycee Barber
13 Paige VanZant
14 Poliana Botelho
15 Antonina Shevchenko
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Holly Holm
4 Julianna Pena
5 Aspen Ladd
6 Raquel Pennington
7 Cat Zingano
8 Yana Kunitskaya
9 Marion Reneau
10 Irene Aldana
11 Sara McMann
12 Macy Chiasson
13 Lina Lansberg
14 Sijara Eubanks
15 Viviane Araujo
What do you think about the updated UFC rankings following UFC San Antonio?