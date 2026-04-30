Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been circling each other for years, and even before a contract is signed, the betting picture already gives the fight plenty of weight. Fury sits as the short favorite, Joshua brings real knockout danger as the underdog.

Early Odds for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua still reads like one of boxing’s biggest possible heavyweight matchups, and the betting market is showing that tension. Fury is priced as the favorite at around -188, while Joshua sits near +150, which means the market still gives Fury the edge but leaves room for an upset if Joshua can force his pace and land first. There are plenty of different odds and places where to bet for those looking to get in on the action.

Early oddsmakers are giving Fury roughly a 65% implied chance to win, while Joshua is being treated as the live underdog. That split makes sense for a matchup built on size, experience, and styles that can swing quickly, because one clean shot could change the whole night in this match.

The draw is a long shot at +1600, so it is the kind of result bettors usually treat as a fringe play rather than a core position.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Tyson Fury punches Arslanbek Makhmudov during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for Netflix)

It seems this long awaited matchup night actually be happening this year. Alalshikh, the Saudi boxing figurehead, has publicly teased that the fight is “signed” and “happening” for fans in the UK, which has lit up the British boxing scene for the fourth quarter of 2026.

On paper, the numbers lean Fury’s way, but Joshua’s power keeps the conversation open. If the fight gets made, the best betting angle will likely come down to whether you trust Fury’s control and experience or Joshua’s ability to turn one clean opening into a sudden finish.