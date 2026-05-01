Carlos Prates jokes about cutting to lightweight if Ilia Topuria gets Islam Makhachev fight first

Team Fighting Nerds’ Carlos Prates has teased a potential move down to 155 pounds.



Prates, the No.5-ranked welterweight contender, will lock horns with former champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC Perth this weekend.

Image: @UFC_AUSNZ/X

“The Nightmare” plans to knock out another former champion and then set his crosshairs on welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.



Makhachev is expected to make his first title defense in August against Ian Machado Garry.

Prates wants “The Future” to dethrone the Russian, after which he plans to run it back with the Irishman in Brazil.

Carlos Prates teases a move down to 155-pounds if “El Matador” gets to fight Islam Makhachev

If lightweight champion Ilia Topuria moves up to 170 pounds for a superfight with Islam Makhachev after dismantling Justin Gaethje on June 14, and Prates does not get a shot at the 170-pound championship, he would then like to move down to 155 pounds and compete for the UFC lightweight championship.



During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Carlos Prates said:

“Then I’ll move down to lightweight and fight for the lightweight belt. I can make 155. But I’m kidding. I don’t want to diet that much anymore. We’ll see. I’m not really thinking about that right now, but let’s see if it happens.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments about a potential lightweight move below:

Carlos Prates jokes about moving down to 155 if Ilia Topuria jumps over him to fight Islam Makhachev for the welterweight belt 😂



🗣Reporter: "If Ilia jumps in this conversation and you have to watch Islam fight Ilia Topuria."



🗣Prates: "Then I’ll move down to lightweight and… pic.twitter.com/NfImcp1VyW — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 1, 2026



Prates is currently riding a 2-fight win streak. He has knocked out both of his last 2 opponents. “The Nightmare” has just one loss in his UFC record so far, which came against Ian Machado Garry in 2025.