Gamebred FC: Romero vs. Nicholson – Full Results and Highlights from Miami
Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Unrivaled Arena in Miami for a stacked lineup of bare-knuckle MMA fights, including the return of former UFC and Bellator sensation Yoel Romero.
Originally, Romero was scheduled to headline the evening’s festivities opposite Hector Lombard. Unfortunately, Lombard was forced to bow out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, seven-fight PFL veteran Alex Nicholson steps into the main event on short notice. ‘The Spartan’ has come up short in his last three outings, all in the opening round.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Card
- Yoel Romero vs. Alex Nicholson
- Luis Palomino vs. Darrell Horcher
- Jake Heun vs. Joel Bauman
- Ronny Markes vs. Fabio Maldonado
- Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Griffin
- Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Tafon Nchukwi
- Brandon Girtz def. John Teixeira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
- Daniel James def. Tim Johnson via KO at 1:45 of Round 3.
- Rafael Alves def. Anthony Njokuani via submission at 0:31 of Round 1.
- Rami Hamed def. Zach Juusola via TKO 1:53 of Round 2.
- Sabah Homasi def. Rafael Celestino via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prelims
- Paulo Machado def. Saul Almeida via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).
- Marvens Beauge def. Nick Longoria via TKO at 0:38 of Round 1.