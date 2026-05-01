Gamebred FC: Romero vs. Nicholson – Full Results and Highlights from Miami

Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Unrivaled Arena in Miami for a stacked lineup of bare-knuckle MMA fights, including the return of former UFC and Bellator sensation Yoel Romero.

Originally, Romero was scheduled to headline the evening’s festivities opposite Hector Lombard. Unfortunately, Lombard was forced to bow out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, seven-fight PFL veteran Alex Nicholson steps into the main event on short notice. ‘The Spartan’ has come up short in his last three outings, all in the opening round.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Card

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Nicholson

Luis Palomino vs. Darrell Horcher

Jake Heun vs. Joel Bauman

Ronny Markes vs. Fabio Maldonado

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Griffin

Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Brandon Girtz def. John Teixeira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Daniel James def. Tim Johnson via KO at 1:45 of Round 3.

Daniel James STARCHES Tim Johnson with a short left hook in the 3rd round. Brutal KO#GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/5oWBFh19KT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Rafael Alves def. Anthony Njokuani via submission at 0:31 of Round 1.

RAFAEL ALVES WITH THE CHICKEN WING SUBMISSION. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/m2cGFLq4qB — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 2, 2026

Rami Hamed def. Zach Juusola via TKO 1:53 of Round 2.

Rami Hamed picks apart Zach Juusola before stunning him with a stiff jab for the 2nd round TKO#GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/Jzkpj8YSys — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Sabah Homasi def. Rafael Celestino via TKO at 1:18 of Round 1.

Sabah Homasi knocks out Rafael Celestino with a perfectly timed knee and GNP in under 90 seconds #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/2MAQt1iu2u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2026

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prelims

Paulo Machado def. Saul Almeida via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

Marvens Beauge def. Nick Longoria via TKO at 0:38 of Round 1.