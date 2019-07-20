UFC San Antonio Results: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC San Antonio results throughout tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) from the AT&T Center in Texas.

In the main event of the evening, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards at welterweight. The winner could very well be in line for a title eliminator next. In the co-main event heavyweights Walt Harris and Aleksei Oleinik will go head-to-head with one another.

Also, controversial ex-NFL star Greg Hardy returns to heavyweight action when he takes on Juan Adams. The UFC has compiled a great card for tonight’s Texas crowd; as names such as Dan Hooker, James Vick, Alexander Hernandez, Andrei Arlovski, and Ben Rothwell are also on the card.

Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC San Antonio results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC San Antonio begins at 6 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**